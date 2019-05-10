Demi Rose Just Ditched Her Bra And Panties

Pulling off a no-panties situation easily runs the risk of turning vulgar. Proving it can be classily pulled off, Demi Rose is setting the bar high today.

On May 10, the British model updated her Instagram. The picture shows Demi seated amid galleried arches and pillars. Colorful-print couches with a decidedly North African feel are explained via Demi’s geo-tag – she’s living the high life at The Residence Tunis. The five-star hotel is as classy as they come, and the lady gracing it with her presence is dressed the part.

Demi’s dress is slinky and off-white. It’s also running the risk of a wardrobe malfunction. With no panties, Rose’s modesty is just about covered via carefully placed legs. That said, a fair amount of skin below the model’s waist is visible. Likewise risqué is Demi’s choice to go braless. Albeit cleavage-flashing, her dress’ segmented upper is covering the bare minimum.

Channeling old-school Hollywood glam, Demi is shot relaxing on the couch as she gazes to her left. Her long dark hair is slicked-back for a minimal finish. With the oversized couch’s colors and Demi’s contrasting creams, the balance seems perfect. Demi’s ability to don an extremely cut-out dress without showing too much is also impressive.

Comments have already seen Demi told that she’s “killing it.” Another fan called the model a “goddess.”

Interestingly, a conversation seems to have been launched. One user wrote,

“Is margarita a pizza?”

Demi promptly replied. She wrote,

“@leoseco1 Never in my case. It’s a cocktail I request on the regular without sugar and salt.”

Demi’s Tunisia vacation has already made headlines. Six days ago, The Sun reported Demi “[sizzling]” in a tiny two-piece for a photoshoot in the sunny African nation. The newspaper likewise reported Demi as having had a “fling” with Kylie’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

Demi doesn’t appear to need high-profile celebrities to rack up the followers. This girl’s sensational curves and natural beauty have earned her an Instagram following that currently sits at 8.9 million. Her updates showcase plunging necklines, a curvaceous rear, and the fearless attitude she harnesses to flaunt them. While wearing next-to-nothing on Instagram can feel provocative, Demi oozes sufficient girly charm to keep her updates light. Her selfies mostly come makeup-free – nothing with this girl seems enhanced.

As an established social media sensation, Demi’s fame is now international. Her fan following now includes high-profile model and ex-fiancée to Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna. Demi is also followed by models Sommer Ray, Tammy Hembrow, and bikini-loving Lyna Perez. Today’s post had racked up over 53,000 likes within one hour of being posted.