Royal Baby Archie Expected To Boost British Economy Just Like Kate Middleton’s Kids

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor may only be a couple of days old but experts have already started estimating his “value” to the British economy. Much like his royal cousins, George and Charlotte, that predicted economic worth is in the billions.

One expert told Hello Magazine that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child is expected to trigger growth in the sale of infant products and children’s wear over the next two years by £1.125 billion, which is approximately $1.62 billion USD.

“Meghan and Harry are an attractive couple and their first child will naturally be of great public interest across the world,” Professor Joshua Bamfield, director of the Centre for Retail Research in the U.K., said. “Meghan is known to have a keen sense of style and she will want to follow a distinctive line in baby products, shawls, baskets, infant clothes and even what toys are being used by her child.”

According to Fox Business, out of all of the Cambridge kids, Princess Charlotte made the biggest impact on the British economy, as she added approximately $5 billion. Prince George added $3.6 billion and Louis $125 million.

We’ll likely see baby Archie’s sense of style when his parents decide that he’s old enough to go on tour with them. As Vanity Fair reports, Meghan and Harry have been planning to tour the United States and Canada, both special places for Meghan as she’s an American who made Toronto her home when she worked on the TV show Suits. Those North American engagements were supposed to take place this year, but a source told the magazine that it has been postponed to 2020.

“As it stands, the Duchess of Sussex won’t be going away on an official overseas tour this year,” the source explained. “That’s the word out of the Palace, although things might change. Right now we have been told that there won’t be any overseas travel before the end of the year because Baby Sussex will be too young.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed earlier today with their newborn son at Windsor Castle. The baby has been named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/WtDH6oD3kn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

It makes sense that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would want to push the trip back as they’re first-time parents and taking a young child on a trip takes a lot of preparation. As The Telegraph reported at the time, Prince George was 8-months-old when he went on his first tour. Baby Archie will be 8-months-old in November of this year, so it’s likely that he’ll be a year old before he goes on tour with his parents.

For now, Archie’s mom and dad are probably just enjoying their time as a family of three now that they’ve gotten his introduction to the world out of the way. But given the fact that he’s the youngest member of the British royal family, they won’t be able to keep him out of the public eye forever.