Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Toned Abs 7 Months After Giving Birth

Actress Kate Hudson flashed her toned abs on Instagram, striking envy in many of her followers.

In a post to Instagram, Hudson shared a mirror selfie with the caption, “Bored on set…? Take some weird mirror selfies in the trailers bathroom.”

She might have described the shot as “weird,” but none of her 10.2 million followers did. In fact, most thought the actress looked fabulous — especially for having a baby just seven months ago.

One fan said, “body is crushing.” Another fan said, “You seriously look that great and just had baby….you GO girl!!!!!”

Another inspired fan said, “I might put this picture on my refrigerator as my goal belly! Lol good grief that is a rockin hot bod so soon after sweet baby!”

One fan told the actress she was “crushing it.”

Actor Josh Brolin even commented on the post. “Favorite photo winner!!!” the Avengers: Endgame star said.

Hudson welcomed her third child, Rani, in October, and she has shared on Instagram that getting back in shape was important to her.

Hudson’s fans shouldn’t be too surprised to see the star’s toned abs. The actress takes fitness seriously and often shares her love for pilates on Instagram. She also loves to dance, which is another great way to stay in shape. In addition, the Fools Gold star loves to ride her Peloton bike.

“I spin sometimes but, for me, Peloton is the best no-excuse workout – especially if I only have 20 minutes to spare. And I love riding my bike – to me, that’s not a workout,” she said in an interview with Women’s Health magazine.

The Almost Famous star said it was unusual for her to go four days without doing some kind of exercise. Even when she is busy with work and does not have the time to squeeze in a workout, she can find time for a hike, she told the magazine.

Hudson also thinks eating healthy is an important part to staying fit. After giving birth, she became a Weight Watchers ambassador, which has allowed her to meet her goals.

She received some backlash over the partnership because she is not necessarily seen as someone who needs to lose weight, but she told Today that it was about more than losing pounds.

“My struggle is not in weight loss,” the actress said. “Mine is about staying healthy, trying to stay focused and balanced.”

Her latest Instagram post proves that she is definitely headed in the right direction.