‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says She Gets Along With Vee, Lauren Is ‘Very Minimally A Part Of’ Her Life

The relationship between Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and her ex-boyfriend’s wife, Vee, has grown over the years. In a new episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with her co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kailyn opened up about that relationship and also revealed why she doesn’t “need to communicate” with Lauren, her ex-husband’s girlfriend.

According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Kailyn explained that she and Vee grew up together. She continued that she had to “navigate” the feelings that she had for Vee.

Vee is now married to Kailyn’s ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Together, Jo and Kailyn have a son, the son that Kailyn found out she was expecting on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Initially, Vee and Kailyn did not have a good relationship, but over the years, things have changed and the two now get along very well.

Kailyn admitted that she had needed to “grow up.”

“Once Vee and I figured things out, it’s great. We get along, we can hang out, we can get the kids together and she can tell me when she’s feeling a certain type of way and vice versa,” she said.

However, just because she gets along with Vee, don’t expect her to have a relationship with her ex-husband’s girlfriend, Lauren, anytime soon. Kail opened up about the lack of a relationship between them and why she says she “doesn’t need to communicate” with her.

“She is very minimally a part of my life, very minimally. I have nothing to do with Lauren and Eli. I need to co-parent with Javi for Lincoln. Yes, Eli is Lincoln’s sibling and I always talk him up…I don’t need to communicate with her and I constantly feel like I’m being forced from the show and people to talk about them when they’re not part of my life.”

On the most recent season of the show, a lot of Kailyn’s segments revolved around the drama with Lauren, something that Kailyn says she didn’t want to talk about. On her podcast, she brought up the fact that her co-star, Leah Messer, isn’t constantly asked about her lack of relationship with her ex-husband’s wife, Miranda. However, Kailyn says she felt that when she was filming, production tried to get her talk about her ex-husband and his girlfriend.

Kailyn Lowry is the mother of three young boys. She shares her oldest son with ex-boyfriend Jo, her second oldest son with ex-husband Javi, and she most recently gave birth to son Lux, with a man named Chris. While many of Kailyn’s segments dealt with the Javi and Lauren drama, they also dealt with Chris and where her relationship with him stood. While the fathers of her two oldest sons appeared on the show, her youngest son’s father did not.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV. The Teen Mom 2 reunion, which, as previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn almost didn’t attend, will air on the network in the future.