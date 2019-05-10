Rocky Barnes Wears A Skimpy Black Tie-Front Top And Black Underwear In New Snap

American fashion model Rocky Barnes, aka Rachel Barnes, never fails to impress her fans with her sultry photographs, and in order to keep her fans engaged in her Instagram posts, she makes sure to share several pics per week.

Taking to her page, the model recently stunned her fans by posting two photos where she is featured wearing a skimpy black tie-front top which she paired with black underwear. Her revealing ensemble not only allowed her to put her bare chest on full display, but she also flaunted her well-toned thighs and legs through her high-waist underwear.

In terms of her aesthetics, Rocky opted for minimal makeup, comprised of nude shades, while she let her tresses down and accessorized with multiple bracelets and pendants to pull off a very chic look. The model posed against the backdrop of rocks, and per the geotag, the picture was captured in Cabo San Lucas — a resort city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, popular for its beaches, water-based activities, and nightlife.

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, Rocky’s picture has amassed more than 20,000 likes and 250-plus comments.

“You are flawless,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Love you, Rachel,” another told the model.

And while most of her female fans praised her outfit, other fans posted plenty of emojis on the pic to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from the picture, the model also shared a pic where she flaunted her long, sexy legs as she posed while sitting on a rock next to a beach. Rocky donned a long, blue-and-white-printed beach coverup and let her brunette tresses down to pull off a very sexy look. In the set of pics, Rocky endorsed a perfume, and per the geotag, the picture was captured in Malibu, California.

As of the writing of this article and within a few hours of having been posted, the picture in question was favorited more than 4,000 times while fans left plenty of comments to praise Rocky’s hotness and sense of style.

According to an article by Bikini Luxe, although Rocky has been featured in the advertisement campaigns of many renowned fashion brands, and has also been featured in popular magazines such as GQ, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Sports Illustrated, she rose to fame after appearing in Justin Bieber’s music video for the song, “Boyfriend.”

The article also mentioned that Rocky is a blogger and a social media influencer, and because of her amazing sense of style, she has attracted tons of followers on the photo sharing website.