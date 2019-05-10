‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Confused Over How Laura & Curtis Ended Up At Same Place As Maxie & Peter

Friday’s episode of General Hospital got viewers buzzing, but probably not for the reason that writers intended. Throughout the course of the week, viewers have been watching Maxie and Peter finally start out their big first date and he was whisking her off on a romantic trip. However, as the week wrapped, Laura and Curtis were suddenly staying at the same place and crashing in Maxie and Peter’s room.

Viewers know that Curtis and Laura have been in Canada trying to find the woman who may be helping Ryan stay missing. Unbeknownst to them, they may have come quite close to finding him, but so far, they think they’ve hit dead end after dead end.

Eventually, it seems that Laura and Curtis were ready to head back to Port Charles and a snowstorm put their travel plans on hold. They apparently ran into Maxie in the hotel lobby and Maxie threw Peter off when she brought them up to the room and insisted they stay together since the hotel was sold out.

The problem with this is that as far as viewers knew, Peter and Maxie were nowhere near Canada. Rather, they had supposedly been flying to Paris. He surprised her with the destination and gave her hints about how it was an international city near a river filled with romantic bridges with a famous tower built by someone named Eiffel.

WATCH: A trip to Paris and mid-flight kiss seems to have cemented Maxie and Peter's blossoming relationship. @teenystweeting @wesramsey #GH pic.twitter.com/3GEXVEeO87 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 8, 2019

At one point of the flight, Peter did worry that perhaps taking Maxie to Paris was too much and he said he was going to have the pilot turn the plane around. However, Maxie stopped him and said that whether they did Paris during this trip or in a week, this was about moving on from Nathan and accepting it was time.

How, then, did Laura and Curtis run into Maxie in a hotel lobby in Canada? She had told Peter she was running next door for a quick purchase, implying that she needed something more romantic for what was ahead than what she had packed. When she returned, somehow everybody was in Canada.

Maxie wanted Peter to open up and he seems to have gotten the hint. Where is he whisking her off to?

A romantic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @wesramsey pic.twitter.com/h62dfzsXur — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 7, 2019

It looks like General Hospital viewers who noticed this are all collectively confused and Twitter had plenty to say about this.

#GH56 please can someone tell me how Laura & Curtis ended up in Paris when they were just in Toronto smh @GeneralHospital #GH @valentinifrank WHAT JUST HAPPENED — book lover (@kashmaniansmith) May 10, 2019

Wait – how did Laura and Curtis end up in Paris? LOL #GH — Joe H (@JoeyJoeHo) May 10, 2019

One viewer tweeted, “I’m still confused if we are in Paris or Canada! #WhereInTheWorldIsPaxieAndLaurtis #gh”

Another General Hospital fan nailed it when they tweeted, “Even Peter seemed surprised by Laura and Curtis teleportation to Paris. #GH”

There has to be at least 15 writers on #GH’s writing team. How is it NO ONE caught this discrepancy? Lol https://t.co/Num5LDFBr9 — JSaysOnline.com (@JSaysOnline) May 10, 2019

One theory floating around is that a scene explaining that Peter and Maxie ultimately diverted to Canada was left out of an episode this week. If that isn’t the case, then it seems the writers may have simply lost track of things and accidentally wove in a fairly major plot inconsistency.

Peter and Maxie definitely said they were headed to Paris, and Laura and Curtis definitely were not searching for Ryan’s helper in France. However, for some reason, Peter and Maxie are in Canada now just like Curtis and Laura.

Everybody will have to wait and see whether executive producer Frank Valentini or anybody else with General Hospital explains how this surprising interaction came to be. Based off of the viewer reaction on Twitter, it certainly seems that something was missed along the line somewhere to set this interaction up properly.