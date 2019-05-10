Britney Spears To Appear In Court With Her Mother Over Medical Records Access

Singer Britney Spears will reportedly appear in court on Friday as her mother attempts to gain access to her medical records.

TMZ states that knowledgeable sources told them Britney would appear with her mother, Lynne Spears, who simply wants access to her daughter’s medical information because she is concerned about her daughter’s well being and not to become a co-conservator.

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has been the singer’s sole conservator since 2008. A court named him and attorney Andrew Wallet permanent conservators after the singer’s public meltdown that same year, NBC News reported. Wallet has since stepped down from the position.

Lynne allegedly became concerned when she read reports that Jamie was allegedly forcing Britney to check into a psychiatric facility where he told doctors to pump her full of drugs, TMZ reported, pointing out that he does not have the power to make either of those things happen.

Britney will reportedly side with Lynne because of the restrictions Jamie has imposed on the singer through the conservatorship. Britney is hoping Lynne will ease those restrictions because, at the end of the day, Britney wants to be free, per TMZ.

Britney and her mother have been estranged for 15 years, but Lynne is reportedly attempting to mend the relationship. She has been staying at Britney’s home for the past week, the news outlet reported.

In April, TMZ reported that Britney was not doing well. While she checked out of the facility, doctors were still working to find the right medications for her. Sources told TMZ that she did not check into the facility because of her medications. Instead, it was to “get her head straight.”

In January, Britney allegedly put her Las Vegas show on hold to help care for her father, who was struggling with health issues. TMZ reported that Jamie became ill after his colon ruptured.

The singer posted on Twitter that she was sorry to have to pull the plug on her show, but told her fans that her family came first.

“It’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” she said, according to People magazine.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him,” she said.

NBC reported that earlier in May, Lynne filed court papers to be kept in the loop regarding all matters pertaining to Britney’s conservatorship.