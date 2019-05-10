Nipsey Hussle’s Death Helped His Marathon Clothing Store Net 10M Revenue Spike

When rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down on March 31 in front of his Marathon Clothing store, the building was shut down indefinitely. But HipHopDX reports that despite this setback, the team’s business has netted $10 million since his death thanks to orders placed through the store.

The team addressed the feat in an Instagram post to its 500,000 followers.

“Thank you to everyone who’s placed an order with us these last couple of weeks. We appreciate the unprecedented outpour of support. It means alot to our team and family.”

The post added that the team is working as hard as possible to fulfill every order and asks for patience as they work to get everything shipped out.

Hussle was murdered by gang member Eric Holder on March 31. As The Inquisitr reported, the rapper’s untimely passing pushed gang members from over 30 gangs to have unprecedented sit-downs to discuss curbing gang violence. Not only that, Crips-affiliated set Rollin’ 60s and the 8 Trey Gangster Crips reunited outside of Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store shortly after his death.

The late rapper’s friend Shamond Bennett, who is a part of the Rollin’ 60s, called the moment “one of the best feelings of my whole life.”

“They welcomed me with open arms. That first handshake, and then them hugs, it’s like it’s real now. It was amazing. It was beautiful.”

Eric Holder, the man who allegedly killed Nipsey Hussle, no longer has a lawyer. His attorney says he's quitting because of death threats: https://t.co/sH46Uf6yzY pic.twitter.com/tHLFitYa5u — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 10, 2019

In his life, Hussle was known for giving back to the community he grew up in. The 33-year old rapper was even planning to meet with the Los Angeles Police Department just one day after his murder to discuss ways to stop gang violence. He has been open about his affiliation with the Rollin’ 60s, which has been in conflict with 8 Trey for decades.

Although the positive way that Hussle lived his life appears to live on, not everyone is convinced that it will have a lasting impact.

“Forty years of conflict just don’t end overnight,” said interventionist Darrell Gray.

But LaTanya Ward of the Black P Stones Bloods believes that any progress is a step in the right direction.

“I feel very f***ing optimistic.”

As of now, the Marathon Clothing team is still accepting orders on the brand’s website, and profits will go to Hussle’s investment fund, “Our Opportunity.” The program is a collaboration between the late rapper and his business partner David Gross, and aims to help community leaders “of every large, majority black city to, in a systematic way, acquire and develop transformative projects.”