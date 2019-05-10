‘The Young And The Restless’: Michael And Kevin Actors Enjoy Their Reunion

The Young and the Restless stars Christian LeBlanc and Greg Rikaart are reunited, and it feels so good. The Baldwin-Fisher brothers will soon be back at it in Genoa City.

Christian LeBlanc, who plays Michael Baldwin, took to Instagram to share a great photo of himself with Greg Rikaart, who plays Kevin Fisher, with his followers. Although the image is blurry, both actors look thrilled to be together. In the caption, LeBlanc explained how the two of them together feels right. Then, of course, he added the hashtag “KevinRules,” and many fans chimed in to agree.

Rikaart retweeted the post on Twitter, and he left his own comment.

“So happy to be thorning this guy’s side again. #YR,” he said.

One follower summed up viewer sentiments.

“Just perfect that you both are back together! Now, all we need is mommy dearest, Gloria,” she wrote.

For a while, Gloria (Judith Chapman), has been missing from Genoa City. She was the assistant at Jabot, but then Ted took over the position. However, since Ted stabbed Jack (Peter Bergman) in the back by jumping ship and advertising Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) Jack of Hearts fragrance for My Beauty, Jabot is likely looking for help again, and Gloria could certainly fill that role.

With Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) returning to Genoa City, it’s not surprising that Kevin will soon be back, too. Plus, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will be back sometime soon, presumably in a storyline related to Adam. Plus, The Inquisitr reported that actress Elizabeth Hendrickson hinted that she might return as Chloe when she posted a picture with Rikaart from last week’s Daytime Emmy win celebration.

After the mass exodus during Mal Young’s tenure at the show, many viewers are welcoming the return of so many favorite characters, as Josh Griffith takes the helm as head writer and co-executive producer. Viewers are happy to welcome Kevin back home to the number one CBS Daytime drama. During his hiatus from the show, Rikaart portrayed Leo on Days of Our Lives, and he earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his work in the role, which wrapped up earlier this year.

“I’m so looking forward to Kevin being back, the show just hasn’t been the same,” one viewer wrote.

Because Y&R films about six weeks out, fans can expect to see Kevin return to the storyline in mid-to-late June, just in time for a summertime shakeup, which is shaping up to be good this year on the show.