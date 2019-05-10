Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Pops Out Of Lacy Black Bra

Once again, Tarsha Whitmore is wowing her fans with another sultry photo.

As fans know, the Australian model is wildly popular on social media and she’s amassed an impressive following of 435,000 followers on Instagram alone. While she’s primarily known for posing in bikinis, she also delights fans with plenty of other photos that show off her flawless figure. In the most recent image posted to her account, Tarsha looks absolutely gorgeous.

Whitmore tagged the photo in Syndey, Australia and let fans know that she was attending a Boo Hoo event. She wears her blonde-dyed locks down and curled and shows off her picture-perfect figure in an all-black ensemble. The model puts on a busty display in a lacy black bra while flaunting ample amounts of cleavage. Tarsha’s abs are also fully on display in the snapshot and she pairs her look with tiny black shorts and a black blazer on top.

The sultry look is completed with a black purse with a gold chain slung over her shoulder. The post has garnered a lot of attention for Whitmore with over 12,000 likes in addition to 150 comments — most of which are complimenting Tarsha on her stunning body.

“Amazing!! You have beautiful skin,” one follower gushed.

“I love your outfit! You’re so pretty,” another fan wrote along with pink heart emojis.

“Very beautiful absolutely gorgeous,” one more chimed in.

Late last month, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell posted an eye-popping photo that caught the attention of many of her followers. In the sexy snapshot, Whitmore sits on a couch and strikes a pose. Like she normally does, the model wears her long, dyed tresses down and curled, and they fall just below her chest. Tarsha appears to be wearing a fresh face of makeup that comes complete with lipgloss, lip liner, eyeshadow, and mascara. And even though she’s sitting down in the image — her incredible figure is still very much on display.

In the NSFW look, the bombshell shows plenty of cleavage in a neon green lingerie top that barely covers her breasts, hitting above her naval and showing off her toned and tanned tummy. The gorgeous lingerie top is adorned with a flower pattern and the other pieces of the top are see-through — leaving very little to the imagination. The look is completed with a pair of high-waisted white jeans and the photo amassed over 90 comments and just shy of 10,000 likes.

Fans can follow all of Tarsha’s photo updates on Instagram.