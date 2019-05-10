Luke Perry’s Son Jack Joins His Dad In Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Jack Perry took time away from wrestling and shared a special moment with his dad before his death.

The sudden death of Luke Perry is something that affected a lot of people around the world, and it’s still hard to believe that he is gone. His family was truly affected by this horrible tragedy, and they are now trying to figure out how to continue on with such a big part of their life missing. Perry’s son Jack is still making a name for himself in the world of wrestling, but they were able to share a big screen moment before his death.

Luke Perry died after suffering a massive stroke, and it took him out of the world long before his time should have been up. Even though he was a regular on Riverdale and going to be involved in the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot, Perry was doing a great deal of other work as well.

His last film role ever will be in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which is due out in theaters on July 26. Luke Perry plays the role of Scott Lancer and he is acting alongside Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kurt Russell, and many others.

While people may know about all of those other big-name stars in the movie, they may not have realized that Luke had the privilege of acting next to his son Jack in the film, too.

Actor Luke Perry’s 21-year-old son Jack is making a name for himself as a wrestler called 'Jungle Boy' https://t.co/K0k7sCsbEJ pic.twitter.com/HeDJXkCRje — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 13, 2019

Jack Perry is 21-years-old and currently hard at work at becoming a big-time professional wrestler. He recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast and discussed a number of topics, including the death of his father.

As transcribed by Yahoo News, Jack actually revealed that he was able to score a part as an extra in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He wasn’t entirely sure about acting in a movie, but his dad insisted on it and really wanted him to be a part of it all.

“I did some extra work,” Jack said about his father’s wish. “He’s like, ‘I want you to be in the same film, or like collection of footage that I’m in’… and he was really adamant about it. I was like alright dad I’ll do it.”

“So you may see me sitting behind someone special.”

Jack said that his dad was over-the-top excited to be one of those starring in Quentin Tarantino’s next film. He even connected with his son on a wrestling level by comparing his work in this movie to wrestling one of the true legends of the ring.

“My dad was so excited about that. That really kind of reinvigorated him and reenergized him. Because he liked Riverdale, but it was work, it was like his job. He told me — he’s like ‘this is like you getting to wrestle Chris Jericho.”

Jack “Jungle Boy” Perry certainly does miss his dad and you can tell in his words about Luke Perry that they had a good relationship. While acting may not be the forever future for the younger Perry, he is happy to be a wrestler and see how far up the professional ladder he can make it. Right now, he’s signed to the new All Elite Wrestling and is getting ready to see his career take off in some big-time ways.