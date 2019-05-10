Taylor Swift Reveals She Dropped Her First Hint About ‘TS7’ Over A Year Ago In This Music Video

Taylor Swift has been planning her so-called “new era” of music for a long time. The singer revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly for the cover of their May music issue that she dropped the very first Easter egg regarding her seventh album (dubbed TS7) in a music video in March 2018.

Swift let the hint slip when she spoke about the infamous palm trees Instagram post back in February. As fans know, the 29-year-old singer shared a dreamy edited photo of a California skyline filled with white stars. In the lower half of the image were a cluster of seven green palm trees. The infamous post kicked off a series of similar cryptic photos that fans believed to be a countdown of sorts to some new music release.

“I posted that the day that I finished the seventh album. I couldn’t expect [my fans] to know that. I figured they’d figure it out later, but a lot of their theories were actually correct,” she said of the palm tree photo.

Of course, the posts never amounted to anything in the end, but Swift did admit there was an important reason for their existence — they signified the beginning of her new era.

“Those Easter eggs were just trying to establish that tone, which I foreshadowed ages ago in a Spotify vertical video for ‘Delicate’ by painting my nails those [pastel] colors,” Swift said, according to PopSugar.

Swift’s new pastel theme, which is evident in the music video for her new single “ME!” with Brendon Urie, is the complete opposite of the black-and-white, edgy, snake-filled images that came with her Reputation album. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer explained that her upcoming seventh album is likewise going to be very different from her sixth.

“This time around I feel more comfortable being brave enough to be vulnerable, because my fans are brave enough to be vulnerable with me,” she said, adding that it will be more of a “personal journey” than Reputation was.

One thing is for certain — Swift’s Easter eggs will keep on coming. In fact, even her denim jacket on the cover of the magazine is adorned with hints in the form of buttons, according to EW‘s cheat sheet. There’s references to her best friend Selena Gomez, her involvement in the film Cats, her upcoming collaboration with the Dixie Chicks, and more.

“Because as long as they like it, I’ll keep doing it,” Swift said. “It’s fun. It feels mischievous and playful.”