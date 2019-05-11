Kourtney Kardashian’s Son, Reign Disick, Steals The Show During ‘Ellen’ Appearance

Kourtney Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week with her children and Kim Kardashian’s kids in tow, but it was her own son, Reign Disick, who stole the show during the interview.

According to Delish, Kourtney came out with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as well as Kim’s kids, North, Saint, and Chicago. The oldest Kardashian sibling appeared on the show to surprise her mother, Kris Jenner.

After the older kids told Ellen their names, Reign decided to get some extra attention by shouting out his name a few extra times. His siblings and his cousins seemed to find it funny and watched the little boy steal the show.

Meanwhile, Kris goes on to talk about how happy and surprised she is, but Reign decided that he’s wasn’t done talking yet. The little boy continued to speak about things like zombies and computers.

Kourtney then asked her son to chill out, but he claimed that he couldn’t. Kris then told him she’d give him a cake if he calmed down, at which point he told the audience that he needed candy.

However, Reign went on to cut up during the interview for the next few minutes as the adults do their best to work around it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian also dropped a huge piece of information during the interview. Kourt told Kris Jenner that Kim was supposed to appear on the show to surprise her, but that she was called away at the last minute because her surrogate went into labor.

Kris Jenner was completely stunned by the news, as were the members of the audience. On Friday, Kim announced the baby’s birth via her Twitter account, telling her millions of followers that her fourth child, a baby boy, had made his way into the world and that he was perfect.

Kim went on to reveal that the newborn baby looked just like her youngest daughter, Chicago, calling the pair twins.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye have yet to announce their baby boy’s name. Although Kim has stated in the past that she was considering naming the baby after her late father, Robert.

“She’s narrowed down names, but she likes to meet the baby before she makes her final decision,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“She’s very relaxed and calm about everything, though, because she’s done it so many times now. She’s a total pro,” the source added.

