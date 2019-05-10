Here’s How Meghan Markle Plans To Spend Her First Mother’s Day This Weekend

Meghan Markle has only been a mom for a few days now. However, Baby Archie’s arrival was perfect timing that allows the Duchess of Sussex to embrace her first Mother’s Day this weekend.

The United Kingdom doesn’t do “Mother’s Day” the same way, at the same time, that the United States does. Since Markle grew up in the United States, it sounds as if she does plan on embracing Mother’s Day this weekend, but her plans don’t sound particularly extravagant.

According to ET Online, Duchess Meghan simply plans to spend her first Mother’s Day as a mom to little Archie at home in Windsor. Luckily, she does have her own mom, Doria Ragland, by her side and Doris will be with her on Sunday.

Harper’s Bazaar confirms that the family will take it easy this weekend. Meghan, Harry, and Archie are settling into they recently-renovated quarters at Frogmore Cottage, which is in Home Park in Windsor.

Meghan and Harry haven’t been in their renovated home for long. Town & Country noted that they had hoped to move in sometime in March, giving them plenty of time to get settled before Archie’s birth. However, it seems that the construction project took a bit longer, but they reportedly made the big move in early April.

Duchess Meghan’s mom Doria has been with her daughter in England since mid-April and she apparently plans to stay at least through Mother’s Day weekend. Luckily, as The Inquisitr previously detailed, Prince Harry has reportedly really enjoyed having Doria around.

In addition to that, both Meghan and Harry were said to have been experiencing some nerves at becoming first-time parents. It seems Ragland has been helping a great deal in getting them settled into their remodeled living quarters and ready for all of these big changes of bringing Baby Archie home.

Fans of Duchess Meghan know that while she is not particularly close to her father Thomas Markle or her step-siblings, she is extremely close to her mother Doria. As Refinery 29 noted, Meghan has previously talked about how much solace she finds in her mom’s support, as well as how much fun the two have together.

Given that closeness with Ragland, it comes as no surprise that the Duchess is reportedly choosing to spend her first Mother’s Day with her mom, her new baby, and her husband. Royal fans will surely understand if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry embrace this upcoming Mother’s Day as a quiet opportunity to spend time together at Frogmore Cottage with Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, although they’ll anxiously await further updates on the new little one as the Duke and Duchess feel ready to share them.