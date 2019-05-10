Iskra Lawrence Stuns In White Bikini While In Miami

Beauty-positive superstar Iskra Lawrence is in Miami again, and she wasted no time impressing her 4.4 million followers with a sultry bikini shot taken while on the beach.

Iskra has found fame modeling for Aerie — the intimates brand of American Eagle — for which she is also a brand ambassador. In addition, the blond beauty has modeled for lingerie brand Adore Me and cosmetics titans L’Oreal.

However, Iskra is also well known for speaking out on changing body images in the industry. She is an ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association, and has guest-authored a number of articles in publications such as Cosmopolitan and In Style. Her articles frequently hinge on the subjects of self-acceptance and diversity. Her work made enough waves that she was honored by the Prince’s Trust, and was recently named one of Forbes‘ 30 under 30.

In Iskra’s latest update, she sported a white bikini from the Aerie swim line. The British beauty wore her hair loosely, and accessorized with a simple necklace. To give the post a more artistic feel, Iskra opted for a monochromatic color finish, and spliced together three pictures of herself, wearing the bikini in various poses. She cheekily captioned the photo “Charlie’s Angels.”

The picture won high praise, earning 150,000 likes and 772 comments from her fans.

In addition to her bikini update, Iskra also posted a picture — earlier in the week — from Civilian Magazine.

In this photo, the Aerie model dons a chic black floor-length romper with a plunging neckline. Her hair is styled in loose waves, and sports a deep side part.

The body-positive model gave an interview to the magazine, wherein she dished on her thoughts about why body shaming is so entrenched in the modeling world today.

“I think the modeling and beauty industry fed into female insecurity in the hopes that it would encourage them to buy things, but there’s been such a great shift. Now, it’s actually about someone’s confidence or creativity – whatever makes them an awesome person, instead of the way that they look.”

The British beauty also extolled the importance of diversity in the modeling world, whether it concern race, sexual identity, or size.

“It’s vitally important to get the representation that can inspire us to do whatever we want in life. Young people need to see that there are multiple and multifaceted ways to be people. There are amazing things you can do just being yourself.”

In addition to social media, modeling, and being a force for body positivity, Iskra also has several other projects in the pipeline. She has a started a show called The Mirror Challenge and has launched a new perfume line. However, the busy model admits that she still aims to get eight hours of sleep a night.