Yazmin Oukhellou Flaunts Major Cleavage In Stunning White Gown On Instagram

The ‘TOWIE’ star sizzled on the last night of her wellness retreat.

Less than 24 hours ago, The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou commanded the attention of her 486,000 followers as she donned a magnificently short gown, one boasting a deep neckline and a high slit.

The deep cuts from the top and bottom of the angelic ensemble allowed the brunette bombshell to flaunt a generous amount of cleavage while putting on a very leggy display. Ruffled at the bottom, the white gown was adorned with an adorable gold chain belt.

The breathtaking snapshot featured Yazmin standing on a bricked pathway, surrounded by gorgeous security lights and bushes filled with red and white roses. With an array of tropical trees in the background, Oukhellou stood with one foot in front of the other as she glanced at something beside her.

In the caption of the snapshot, the TOWIE star revealed it was the final night of her very first wellness retreat — one she had been working so hard to set up along with her boyfriend, James Lock.

Less than 10 hours ago, the TV personality shared what appeared to be a press photo of herself. She could be seen standing in front of a backdrop promoting her retreat as she donned the same captivating dress.

Of a higher quality then the older photo, this snapshot featured Yazmin posing with both hands resting on her thighs as she put on a very busty display. Her long dark locks flowed down both sides of her body, curving around her voluptuous bosom.

Collectively, the two photos have accumulated nearly 30,000 likes and over 100 comments. Her fans were also quick to praise her for her stunning good looks.

In the lengthy caption of her most recent snapshot, Yazmin reminds her followers that she has a separate Instagram page dedicated to the retreat. She encouraged anyone interested in joining her on the next retreat to “get back to feeling the best version” of themselves to send The Wellness Retreat Marrakech account a private message.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, flaunting her toned physique wasn’t the only thing the TV personality did as she enjoyed the retreat. Yazmin revealed to the outlet that she has been dropping major hints to her 32-year-old boyfriend that she’s ready for him to pop the question.

“I just hope he puts a ring on my finger. I’m hinting every day!” she gushed.

While Oukhellou admits the duo have hit a few jewelry stores so that she can make sure James knows exactly what style of rings she’s into, what type of ring he presents her with is far from the most important thing on her mind. In fact, the brunette beauty joked that Lock could propose to her with a candy ring if he wanted to — and she’d still say yes.