Heidi Klum Lifts Dress Up, Exposing Major Thigh In Sultry New Photo

It’s no secret that Heidi Klum is one of the most well-known supermodels in the world, and she is constantly showing off her gorgeous figure to her legions of Instagram followers. Klum has amassed over 6 million followers on Instagram alone, and that number continues to rise by the day. In the most recent snapshot posted to her account, the blond-haired beauty gives her fans a lot to talk about.

The black-and-white image sees Klum posing against a dark background. The model looks picture-perfect while clad in a beautiful black, sequined dress. The mother of four wears her hair slicked back, and has a serious look on her face for the photo op. And to go with the sexy dress, Heidi rocks a pair of black heels while playfully grabbing the bottom of the dress with her hand, allowing fans to catch a major view of her toned and tanned stems.

As usual, the 45-year-old is wearing a face full of makeup — complete with highlighter, eyeliner, and blush. Within mere moments of having been posted, this monochromatic snap attracted over 35,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. The overwhelming majority of fans took to the post to let Heidi know how amazing she looks.

“You look incredible,” one follower wrote, a red heart emoji attached to the end of their comment.

“I’m in love in these legs,” a second supporter gushed.

“Amazing picture and you are definetly [sic] one of the most inspiring and beautiful business woman in the world,” another fan chimed in.

As fans of the model know, Heidi is in amazing shape. She loves to share videos of her workout routine with her Instagram following. Last month, The Inquisitr shared that Klum gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her workout routine in a short clip posted to her Instagram account. In the video, Klum bends over on a workout mat — and gets in a few sets of leg lifts — as she holds her phone in both hands. The mother of four looks incredible in a pair of black leggings, along with a low-cut black sports bra that shows off ample amounts of cleavage.

She completed her sporty-chic look in a pair of black sneakers, as well as green leg weights on her ankles. Though she goes makeup-free and wears her hair slicked back in a bun, Klum still looks spectacular, wholly in her element. Fittingly, in the video, Klum works out to the song “Melancholic Paradise” by fiance Tom Kaulitz’s band, Tokio Hotel.

It’s safe to say that at Heidi has still got it.