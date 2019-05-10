Mueller Failed To Indict Donald Trump Jr. For Taking Foreign Help, Opening Door For Giuliani To Do Same Thing

Rudy Giuliani is going to Ukraine in order to persuade that country to launch investigations against one of Donald Trump's main rivals, Joe Biden.

One of the many questions raised by special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russia investigation findings is why Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., escaped indictment for what experts say — as Inquisitr has reported — appeared to be a clear violation of campaign finance laws, which prohibit soliciting or taking things of value from foreign governments or sources.

But by letting Trump Jr. off the hook, Mueller appears to have given green light to another Trump loyalist, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani who is also Trump’s personal lawyer, to do the same thing in the 2020 presidential campaign. Giuliani, according to a CBS News report, says that he plans to travel to Ukraine where he will push the government to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, who currently leads the field of potential Democratic 2020 opponents for Trump by a wide margin in most polls.

Giuliani has previous high-level connections in Ukraine. According to a New York Times report Thursday, the Trump lawyer has also worked as a “lobbyist” for Ukrainian-Russian real estate billionaire Pavel Fuks.

Fuks had been reportedly investigated by Mueller over money allegedly funneled by the developer into Trump’s inaugural committee, according to Mother Jones magazine. But Fuks’ name does not appear in the Mueller report.

Donald Trump Jr. escaped indictment by Robert Mueller for some curious reasons. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Trump Jr. on June 9, 2016, took a meeting with group of Russians led by a Kremlin-connected lawyer, on the promise that they would deliver “incriminating” information on Democrat Hillary Clinton. But while such damaging information would appear to be extremely valuable to the Trump campaign, Mueller in his report — posted online by The New York Times — states that he would “encounter difficulty proving” that such information about Clinton — information that could help Trump win the 2016 presidential election — was worth more than $2,000, the threshold at which it becomes criminal to solicit a thing of value to a campaign from foreigners.

Mueller also said on Volume One, Page 190 of the report, that he was not sure that Trump Jr. “knew generally that his conduct was unlawful,” which also made it difficult to prosecute him, according to Mueller.

“When Mueller dithered about whether Trump Jr. had illegally solicited campaign donations from foreign nationals, many of us thought and said that it could create a dangerous precedent,” wrote Seth Abramson, author of the bestselling Trump-Russia book Proof of Collusion, on his Twitter account. Abramson added that it took Giuliani “mere days” to announce his plans to do what Trump Jr. had done, in soliciting foreign help for Trump’s campaign.

Giuliani also says he wants the Ukraine government to open investigations that will prove Mueller’s investigation to have been a “witch hunt,” according to a report by The Daily Beast.

“We’re not meddling in an election, we’re meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do,” Giuliani said according to an NBC News report. “There’s nothing illegal about it.”