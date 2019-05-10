Ciara Releases Emotional Music Video For ‘Beauty Marks,’ Sharing Clips From Her Wedding Day & Daughter’s Birth

Today, Ciara’s seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, was released worldwide. To celebrate, she released a very touching and emotional music video for the album’s title track.

The video starts off with a clip from her and Russell Wilson’s wedding day before the pair said, “I do.” The video then cuts to Ciara in black and white wearing a black silk dress while her hair is curly. In some scenes, she is sitting down, appearing naked, but covered by a white sheet as she sings the piano ballad. The video continues to show clips from her and her husband’s wedding day as we get to see the moment they tied the knot. During the solo scenes, the “I Bet” hitmaker starts to tear up in the close-up shots as the song progresses. The raw, documentary-type video shows never-seen-before moments of the couple cutting their wedding cake and memories they had with their friends and family on the big day.

At the end of the video, she shares the magical moment where the “Goodies” chart-topper gave birth to her daughter, Sienna, which stated she was born on April 28, 2017. The video showcases the strong love the Russell and Ciara have for each other and the emotions they went through when welcoming their child into the world. There is an adorable clip added after the birth, where Future, Ciara’s oldest child, meets his little sister for the first time. While these special moments are shared, the piano instrumental of the track is played until the end of the credits.

Ciara produced and edited the music video.

When Cici announced that she had released the music video, she explained what it symbolizes to her via an Instagram caption.

“Here it is guys. Sharing some of the most vulnerable and special moments of my life with you. This album, This song, This Video symbolizes how we can turn our scars into Beauty Marks, and there’s no greater feeling than turning your tears of sorrow into tears of joy. #BeautyMarks,” she told her 22.1 million followers.

Earlier this week, Ciara turned up at the Met Gala event in style. In a video clip uploaded to her Instagram account, she revealed she became the first person to ever twerk on the red carpet, claiming that history had been made. The Inquisitr reported this as she did it with musician Big Freedia while dancing to her single “Play.”

Ciara’s latest single releases, “Level Up,” “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” “Greatest Love,” and “Thinkin Bout You,” are all included on the new record. Other collaborations include Kelly Rowland and Macklemore.