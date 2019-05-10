Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava’s Anxious To Finish Off Ryan, Laura & Curtis Team Up To Search

Friday’s General Hospital spoilers tease that there will be a fair amount of talk regarding Ryan Chamberlain throughout the May 10 show. At this point, nobody has uncovered definitive proof that he is still alive. However, a handful of Port Charles residents suspect he is, and they are determined to track him down.

Ava’s approach to finding Ryan is to fake a romance with Kevin. While Kevin is having a bit of a hard time throwing himself into it, Ava is having a pretty grand time. General Hospital spoilers suggest that she is doing so by keeping her goal in mind.

The sneak peek for Friday’s show, shared via Twitter, reveals that Ava will get intense as she tells Kevin about how she’s “talking about finishing the bastard off once and for all.”

As Ava rants at Kevin about wanting a final confrontation with Ryan, Laura and Curtis will head off on their joint adventure. Curtis is pursuing the lead he got — that a woman might be helping an injured Ryan — and Laura insisted on going with him.

General Hospital spoilers detail that Laura and Curtis will stop at a restaurant as they pursue this lead. During their time there, Laura will talk about how they have to find Ryan before he finds “them” — likely Ava, and perhaps Kevin.

"Well, I'm talking about finishing the bastard off once and for all." #GH pic.twitter.com/CrNywBlvwr — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 10, 2019

Curtis, Jordan, and Laura brainstormed, and think they have the list of potential women involved whittled down to about two dozen people. Jordan remains stuck in a hospital bed, so Laura and Curtis will work together to start knocking on doors.

As the investigation continues, Jordan will open up to TJ about the state of her medical situation. She desperately needs a kidney donation, and it was recently revealed that Kevin might be a match.

Some fans have speculated that Ryan may return to Port Charles to try to wreak havoc during the Nurses Ball. If that’s the case, viewers theorize that it may be that Ryan is killed — and ultimately becomes the kidney donor for Jordan. If Kevin is a match, Ryan should be, too. Taking this storyline to a place where Jordan lives, because of Ryan, would be a soapy twist.

Maxie wanted Peter to open up and he seems to have gotten the hint. Where is he whisking her off to?

A romantic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @wesramsey pic.twitter.com/h62dfzsXur — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 7, 2019

Viewers will also see more of Peter and Maxie’s date in Paris during Friday’s show. General Hospital spoilers note that Maxie will talk about how she’s having an amazing time, but SheKnows Soaps indicates that Peter will be interrupted in some way.

The Inquisitr has previously detailed that it seems as if Ryan is alive, and will return to Port Charles soon. However, General Hospital spoilers have not yet revealed what will happen upon his return.

Will Ava get her wish and be the one to take down Ryan? How will Jordan be saved? General Hospital spoilers tease that there are juicy twists and turns on the way, and fans won’t want to miss any of the drama ahead.