Halle Berry Reveals The Instagram Secret Behind Her Steamy Photos

Halle Berry has been posting lots of steamy pictures to Instagram lately, and with over 5 million followers to her name, some people are dying to know — what’s her secret?

AOL spoke to the John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum star at the film’s New York City premiere, and pressed her about her social media strategy. And surprisingly, she doesn’t really have one specific secret.

“Stay true to whatever your style is. Stay true to that, no matter how many people tell you, ‘That’s now how you’re gonna build your followers!’ Just do you.”

“I follow my own creativity, my own sense of style and aesthetic,” she added.

As The Inquisitr reported, there’s only one thing the 52-year old actress doesn’t post — photos of her daughter Nahla, 11, and of her 5-year-old son, Maceo. She says that they are the biggest part of her life, and that she strives to find ways to represent them “without exploiting them,” so they can keep their privacy.

Berry went through intense training for the upcoming John Wick movie, cramming three years of martial arts training into just six months, as The Inquisitr reported. And when speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the role, she said that the training regimen for director Chad Stahelski’s movie was unlike anything she has ever experienced.

Wayy up I feel blessed ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/I6csrKpvVM — Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 10, 2019

Although the star learned capoeira for Catwoman — and did training for her X-Men and James Bond roles — she said these training regiments didn’t compare to the one she engaged with in order to prepare for John Wick.

“This was on another level. I trained for about six months, five days a week. It was gun training, jiu-jitsu, aikido, all different kinds of martial arts.”

At one point, she broke three ribs, and worried that she would be replaced. However, Stahelski pushed back production to wait for her to recover. After that, the training continued, and Berry says she has no regrets about her experience with the franchise. Reeves even gave her the heads up about the intense training, but also said that “it’s going to be the most rewarding at the end of the day, I promise you.”

Berry takes on the role of Sofia, an old acquaintance of Wick. The titular character of John Wick is played by Keanu Reeves. Wick asks Sofia for help in escaping the sea of assassins coming his way, each of them looking to take the $14 million bounty on his head.

“There’s a sort of love-hate relationship there,” she said of the relationship between the two characters.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters May 17, 2019. Reeve’s former The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne appears in the film, as do Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Robin Lord Taylor, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillion, and Mark Dacascos.