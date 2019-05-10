‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Overalls With Nothing Underneath

Playboy model Rachel Cook sure knows how to bring the heat when she’s posting on social media, and a photo shared by the brunette bombshell on Friday to Instagram is no different. Cook drove her fans crazy with a bathroom-style shot that left very little to the imagination, and she gave off some serious retro-vibes in the mustard-yellow garb surrounded by old-school clear bathroom tiles, sending her fans back to the early ’80s with the racy shot.

For the snap, Cook wore a pair of overalls that featured several, delicately placed cutouts to show off different areas of her fabulous physique. Cook opted to wear nothing underneath, and her buxom chest and ample cleavage were both on full display. The attire gave her fans a peek at her chiseled midsection, and her endless curves were the star of the shot.

Cook wore her chestnut-colored haired in a tousled blowout that spilled over her sunkissed shoulders. She wore minimum makeup, letting her flawless, natural features shine through, and she gave the camera a sizzling staredown.

The Esquire model has been on a sexy streak as of late. She notoriously travels the country, and the world, with her mother, her pals, and her beau, Tyler Warf. Recently, Cook traveled to South Africa to take in the sights and sounds of the gorgeous country, and she shared some of the inspiring shots of her travels with her 2.4 million followers.

Cook took to Instagram to share a sexy snap of herself while visiting a penguin sanctuary. For the laid back shot, Cook wore a skimpy tank top in white that clung to her body and amplified her chest and cleavage. The crop-top style shit showed off her rock-hard abs, and she paired the look with some black, denim pants that emphasized her trim physique.

While frolicking on the beach amongst the adorable creatures, Cook wore her dark hair in a loose, bouncy blowout. She wore a little makeup to up the glam-factor and smiled sweetly as she soaked up the sun alongside the penguins.

Cook also frequently updates her YouTube channel with videos of herself talking to her fans, answering their questions, and showing off her exciting travel style. Aside from being one of the hottest up and coming models, Cook shows off her funny personality, and her laid-back persona with her ever-growing fan base.

Fans of Cook will be sure to keep a watchful eye on her social media accounts for the latest update from the smoking hot brunette, and, of course, they’ll anxiously waiting to see what exciting destination she chooses to bring her unique style to.