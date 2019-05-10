‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Overall-Style Swimsuit

Playboy model Rachel Cook sure knows how to bring the heat when she’s posting on social media, and a photo shared by the brunette bombshell on Friday to Instagram is no exception. Cook drove her fans crazy with a bathroom-style shot while wearing a mustard-yellow swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. The shot served serious retro-vibes with the model being surrounded by old-school, glass block tiles, sending her fans back to the early ’80s with the racy shot.

For the snap, Cook wore a garment that resembled a skimpy pair of overalls featuring several strategically placed cutouts to show off different areas of her fabulous physique with Cook’s buxom chest and ample cleavage on full display. The attire gave her fans a peek at her chiseled midsection while her endless curves starred in the shot.

Cook wore her chestnut-colored haired in a tousled blowout that spilled over her sunkissed shoulders. She wore minimum makeup, letting her flawless, natural features shine through as she gave the camera a sizzling staredown.

The Playboy model has been on a sexy streak as of late. She notoriously travels the world with her mother, her pals, and her beau, Tyler Warf. Recently, Cook visited South Africa to take in the sights and sounds of the gorgeous country, sharing some of her inspiring travel shots with her 2.4 million followers.

Cook took to Instagram to share a sexy snap of herself while visiting a penguin sanctuary. For the laid back shot, Cook wore a skimpy, white tank top that clung to her body and amplified her chest and cleavage. The crop-top style shirt showed off her rock-hard abs, and she paired the look with black, denim pants that emphasized her trim physique.

While frolicking on the beach amongst the adorable creatures, Cook wore her dark hair in a loose, bouncy blowout. She wore a little makeup to up the glam-factor and smiled sweetly as she soaked up the sun alongside the penguins.

Besides Instagram, Cook frequently updates her YouTube channel with videos of herself talking to her fans, answering their questions and showing off her exciting travel style. Aside from being one of the world’s hottest up-and-coming models, Cook shows off her funny personality and her laid-back persona with an ever-growing fan base.

Cook’s fans will be sure to keep a watchful eye on her social media accounts for the latest update from the smoking hot brunette as they anxiously wait to see what exciting destination she chooses to bring her unique style to next.