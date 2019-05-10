Cardi B Wears Nothing But A Bathrobe And Slippers To Go Shopping With Husband, Offset

Cardi B looked ready to sit back and relax as she shopped in Beverly Hills with her husband Offset recently. As Hollywood Life reports, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wore nothing but a bathrobe and Gucci slippers for the shopping trip. She “accessorized” the “look” with a “Burberry scarf” wrapped around her head. Cardi B appeared to be makeup free but maintained a bit of her signature glam as she wore long bright green nails which seemed to be a remnant from the matching outfit that she wore at the recent Cardi B x Fashion Nova event.

The Blast reports that despite Cardi’s bathrobe, the two were shopping in high-end luxury boutiques on Rodeo Drive. The may just needed some retail therapy given recent developments in their lives. As TMZ notes, Offset’s studio in Atlanta was recently the target of a drive-by shooting and he was there when the incident happened. The “Clout” rapper left the scene before the authorities arrived, though.

According to TMZ, one eyewitness said the shooter may have wanted to hurt Offset. Although there were claims that one person was shot in the leg, police have not found that alleged victim. The bullets hit a couple of vehicles and also damaged the facade of the building.

Despite that frightening news, there’s a lot to celebrate in Cardi B’s career. The numbers are in and it looks like Cardi B’s second collection for Fashion Nova has become a big hit. TMZ reports that the line made $1 million within the first 24 hours of the launch. A quick glance at the collection’s webpage shows that many of the designs are sold out which indicates that sales have been going very well, much to the chagrin of fans who missed out on pieces they had their hearts set on.

Party with Cardi ???? @iamcardib celebrates the launch of her new Fashion Nova collection with YG, Trey Songz, and Lil Nas X pic.twitter.com/W4VDM3h3Fg — Rap-Up (@RapUp) May 9, 2019

She’s also set to make her move debut soon. The rapper will star in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and a host of other female stars. As Variety reports, Lopez recently revealed that the release date has already been set; the film will come out on September 13.

The plot of the film revolves around a group of former strip-club employees who conspire against their high-powered clients. Her IMDB page reveals that Cardi, a former exotic dancer, will be playing a character named Serena.

She’s doing all of this work while parenting her baby daughter Kulture. It’s no wonder she was spotted shopping in a bathrobe and some slippers.