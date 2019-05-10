Kim Kardashian’s Post-Baby Instagram Update Is Proving Hilarious

It’s been less than two hours since Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to announce the birth of her baby boy. Within minutes, The Daily Mail was covering the much-anticipated arrival of the fourth Kardashian baby. “He’s here and he’s perfect” may be making global headlines, but Kim’s Instagram is sending out a different message.

Kim’s first post-baby update comes as a KKW Beauty promotion. Two pictures showcase the brand’s “4 new Nude Lip Liners” alongside announcing their launch date. No mention of Kim and Kanye West’s baby boy is made – it is likely that the post was scheduled ahead of time to maintain this new mother’s entrepreneurial ventures.

While the post itself isn’t humorous, the replies are. Nobody seems to be remotely responding to the merch being advertised. One user wrote the following:

“Kim you just became a mother to 4 children what are you doing”

A reply from Kim’s own sister, Khloe Kardashian read:

“Where youre [sic] baby at”

Hundreds more comments poured in. Many simply congratulated the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Others encouraged Kim to post a picture of her new arrival. While one fan picked up on the “perfect advertising method,” only a minute proportion of users appeared able to acknowledge the makeup being promoted.

Kim followed the Lip Liner post with another – this one came promoting KKW Beauty’s Crème Lipstick. Unsurprisingly, comments likewise centered over the new arrival.

Kim last appeared as a mother of three yesterday. As The Daily Mail reports, Kim was spotted grabbing milkshakes at a burger chain in Calabasas, California. Kim and Kanye also attended the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. Given that the couple’s fourth child arrived via a surrogate, Kim didn’t rock a baby bump for this pregnancy. Similar was seen for Kim’s 2018-born daughter, Chicago. With the medical condition, Placenta Accreta, Kim has been advised not to carry any further children herself.

While the surrogate for the couple’s fourth child hasn’t been identified, the pregnancy itself was much discussed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim announced that she was expecting her fourth at a family gathering on the show. Progress of the pregnancy was also filmed.

Further replies to today’s KKW Beauty posts saw some fans angered. Many wanted to see the baby. “I wanna see your baby not no damn lipstick,” one user wrote. Others begged for the 38-year-old to release her newborn son’s name.

Kim and Kanye may now be parents to a fourth child, but it’s business as usual for this multi-millionaire.