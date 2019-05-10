Anne de Paula Bares Booty In Sexy Bold Pose On Instagram

Anne de Paula, like the rest of the Sports Illustrated models, is busy sharing amazing sneak peeks of the newest Swimsuit Edition that hit newsstands a coupe of days ago. And in the newest Instagram update, the model posed in a bright green bikini and struck a bold and sexy pose. It showed her with her back angled towards the camera, as she bared her derrière for the shot. She posed on the ground in such a way to accentuate her curves, while she played with her hair with her hands. The backdrop was an incredible ocean view, with a strip of beach and greenery also visible. The photo’s received over 11,000 likes so far.

Anne also took the time to share a portrait of herself recently. In late April, she posed in a low-cut green dress that left her cleavage exposed. She wore her hair down and played with it with her arms, as she looked to her right. That meant that her profile was the main focus of the photo, and she looked great in pink lipstick and dark eyeshadow. Over 9,000 fans liked the image.

With that being said, fans can hope for more images from the magazine on her feed. It’s clear that the photoshoots went really well for de Paula, who looked amazing in all of the photos that have been posted so far.

And while Anne is most often associated with Sports Illustrated at the moment, she also shared a photo of herself from a different type of photoshoot on Instagram. Posted in mid-April, the update showed her wearing a shiny red jacket with large lapels and a belt accent that cinched her waist. Her red lipstick matched her outfit, while her legs were left exposed in tights.

de Paula previously opened up to Fox News about how she started off taking photos.

“My mom was the one with the idea. Growing up, I was a tomboy and I loved playing soccer with the boys in the streets. My mom was the one who was giving me high heels and going, ‘Would you like to do a photoshoot? There might be something for you there.’ I told her, ‘Mom, I’m not sure. I don’t even know how to walk in high heels!’ But then I did my first photoshoot around 12 [or] 13 and I loved it.”

“I loved sports, but I also liked this girly version of myself. I wasn’t popular in school,” she also noted.