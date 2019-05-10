‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Abby Refuses To Lie

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, May 10, brings a day of reckoning for Mia Rosales. Plus, Lola finds out the whole truth, Phyllis moves forward with business, and Adam contacts Sharon.

Lola (Sasha Calle) called Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and told him she knows all about Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) attacking her. Lola asked Rey to come home, and Sharon (Sharon Case) agreed he should. Then Victor (Eric Braeden) and Sharon discussed Adam (Mark Grossman), and Sharon advised him to stay away and let her try with Adam. Ultimately, Victor agreed.

Adam sent Sharon a message with an address to meet. Later, Sharon went to the address, and Riza (Tina Casciani) answered. Riza said “Spider” was delayed and would be there soon. Sharon looked around and found pictures of Adam’s family in the trash, but a picture of Christian wasn’t thrown away. The door opened and closed, and Sharon said, “Oh my God, it is you.”

At Society, Lola (Sasha Calle) told Arturo (Jason Canela) that Rey was coming back to Genoa City. Both Lola and Abby (Melissa Ordway) agreed to keep the cops out of things for the sake of Mia’s baby. Rey walked in, and he told Lola that he had kept her attacker’s identity secret and even lied to Paul (Doug Davidson) and roped Arturo into giving Mia an alibi. Abby told Arturo she wouldn’t lie to the cops.

At her suite, Mia had a dream that Paul arrested her. After awakening from the nightmare, Mia packed her bags. Then, Paul really came to her door and asked her questions about Lola’s attack. After some questioning, Mia blurted out that the attack had been an accident, and then she doubled over in pain. Paul called Rey and told him that Mia was going to the hospital.

At Crimson Lights, Summer (Hunter King) told Kyle (Michael Mealor) that Theo (Tyler Johnson) was coming with his influencers. Then, she and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) met up on the patio. Summer told Phyllis that she knew that Phyllis hacked her computer. Phyllis explained she just wanted to know precisely what designs to use. Phyllis tried to get Summer to push her accessories at Jabot, but Summer told her mom to move on.

Later, Summer and Kyle met Theo and his influencer, Nazanin, and they went to Society. Once at Society, Kyle introduced them to Lola, and Abby had Summer take a picture of them with Lola. Later, Kyle and Lola kissed.

Finally, Phyllis called Ashley (Eileen Davidson).