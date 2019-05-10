Ariana Grande Is ‘Proud’ To Be The New Face Of Givenchy

Ariana Grande can add a new feather to her cap as she becomes the new face of French luxury fashion and perfume house, Givenchy.

On Friday, the iconic company made the announcement, saying that Grande was a “strong, independent woman of refreshing character and style,” E! Online reported.

“A modern muse and the voice of a generation, Ariana has emerged as one of the most influential forces in pop culture today. A Grammy award-winning performer, songwriter and singer, she naturally embodies the spirit of the Givenchy woman with impertinence, generosity and a lightning wit—all cloaked in a touch of mystery,” the statement said.

Grande also released a statement saying the was proud to be in the new face Givenchy and she was happy to be joining the family. She said she loved the clothing as well as the confidence and joy it brings to those who wear it.

“I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”

The brand has also launched a new social media campaign with the hashtag #arivenchy, apparently a combination of the two names. Grande will appear in Givenchy’s 2019 fall and winter campaign, E! Online reported. The line will be unveiled in July.

Grande is in good company. She joins other lovely, talented women including Rooney Mara, Naomi Campbell and Julia Roberts, all of whom were once faces of Givenchy.

While Grande may be the newest Givenchy face, she will reportedly still pursue building her own fashion and beauty empire, per Page Six. The Grammy Award winner reportedly filed to trademark “Thank U, Next” in April to market perfumes and body wash. The outlet reported that Grande confirmed on Instagram at least one future scent that would smell like coconuts.

Ariana Grande's Ponytail Is the New Face of Givenchy https://t.co/HCDIkFeMg2 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) May 10, 2019

Grande has enjoyed a stunning year so far. The “Dangerous Woman” singer was named as TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people. Singer-songwriter Troye Sivan wrote that the singer, who wears her heart on her sleeve, had a “full comprehension of how the world consumes music today.” He said that awareness made her a game changer in the industry.

Hubert James Taffin de Givenchy was also an industry game changer. He established his fashion house in London in 1927, designing women’s separates. Eventually, the icon built a fashion and perfume empire that is still thriving. According to Givenchy‘s website, Audrey Hepburn was the designer’s muse, inspiring him to create a style that would “redefine standards of elegance.” Givenchy died in 2018.