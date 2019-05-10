Chris Brown Sets Sights On Michael Jackson’s Crown In New Artwork

Not long after pop star Justin Bieber compared Chris Brown to the late 2Pac and Michael Jackson, the embattled R&B singer and occasional rapper posted artwork on Instagram that portrays the King of Pop giving him the crown.

Per SOHH, the Game also co-signed on the Jackson-Brown comparisons, which Brown reacted to positively on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Brown used his 30th birthday to make a “secret” announcement about his Indigo album — set to release June 21 this year — as well as celebrate the success of its new single, “Undecided.”

“IM SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS INDIGO ALBUM NOW! ( oh, and just to let y’all in on a lil secret) IM TURNING 30 so there will be 30 songs on this one. SORRY NOT SORRY,” the singer wrote in his IG caption.”

While this might seem a bit excessive, Brown is known to pack his LPs to the brim — Heartbreak on a Full Moon had 45 tracks, and its deluxe edition had a whopping 57 tracks, per XXL.

Artists confirmed to be on the album include Justin Bieber, Drake, Tyga, Tory Lanez, Tank, Juvenile, H.E.R., Juicy J, Gunna, Joyner Lucas, G-Eazy, and Nicki Minaj.

But Brown has a troubled past. His most infamous incident was the domestic violence case that resulted in then-girlfriend Rihanna’s hospitalization, and since then the trouble hasn’t stopped. Most recently, he was arrested in Paris over a rape allegation.

The R&B singer’s past has led to some collaborators, including Bieber, to face heat for working with him.

“I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time… trust me watch you will see,” Beiber wrote in his post praising Brown.

“The people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate!”

As The Inquisitr reported, Bieber was criticized for what some believed was an attempt to minimize domestic abuse. Others suggested that the move was simply to hype up their upcoming collaboration, and some stuck by Bieber’s choice regardless of the reasoning behind it.

Although some people pushed Bieber to reconsider his stance on the issue, suggesting he think about how he would feel if Brown attacked his wife, Hailey, it doesn’t seem to have worked. The Canadian pop star later wrote on Instagram that “bullying is not okay,” which is likely a response to the criticism he was receiving for his praise of brown.