A Packer Slaying Dragons? Aaron Rodgers Will Reportedly Be On ‘Game Of Thrones’ This Weekend

Hints are being dropped that the Packers' quarterback could appear on the hit show.

It is currently the NFL offseason with many players preparing for training camp this summer, but some are trying their last few weeks of time off. Some are playing golf while others are on vacation and there are even those who are already in the weight room and training. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has kept rather quiet, but hints are now being dropped that he could appear on HBO’s Game of Thrones this weekend.

Yes, the last season of Game of Thrones could end up being more epic than it already is, but is Rodgers really going to be on the show?

According to the Chicago Tribune, there has been no confirmation nor any denial about Rodgers’ possible appearance on HBO’s hit show. Still, it’s not totally out of the question and fans will have to wait until Sunday night to see what the truth actually is.

Rodgers has not made it any kind of secret that he is a Game of Thrones fan and he’s talked about it on social media a number of times too. Last year, he spoke with Dan Patrick about the show and was asked how he’d like any possible appearance on the show to work out. Rodgers said he wanted one of the “steamy scenes” or to be killed if he ever appeared.

Now, it seems as if the unexpected is truly about to happen but will his wish come true?

Aaron Rodgers is going to be in Game of Thrones. Enjoy. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) May 9, 2019

That tweet is from Aaron Negler who is a reporter for “Cheesehead TV,” and he doesn’t really give out any further info on the possible appearance. HBO has said nothing and Rodgers is keeping quiet about it all when it comes to any kind of confirmation.

The eighth season of Game of Thrones began back in mid-April and it will officially bring an end to the popular saga. Rodgers has tweeted out about people spoiling different episodes and even had an interesting hashtag near the end of April in regard to the upcoming fifth episode.

24 hour rule still applies folks, for all those who thought there were better things to do tonight than watch @GameOfThrones #iwaswatching #4moreepisodes #episode5shouldbegood # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 22, 2019

Loading...

Some other celebrities have appeared in small cameo roles on Game of Thrones which means it wouldn’t be out of the question if Aaron Rodgers were to appear. The NFL star would likely have a small bit part or he could end up being killed as he once hoped, but who would have the honor of committing such a death?

HBO

It’s not like Game of Thrones really needed much help when it came to promotion this season, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to maybe or maybe not have a future NFL Hall of Famer on. The series has been one of the biggest things to ever air on TV, and you may want to remember where you were if you watch this weekend and see an appearance from Aaron Rodgers.