Nicole Scherzinger, 40, Flaunts Amazing Figure In Pink Bra & Yoga Pants

Nicole Scherzinger is giving off major zen vibes in her latest Instagram photo.

As fans of the singer know, the black-haired beauty is rather popular on social media — boasting a following of over 3.7 million followers. Scherzinger often floods her account with photos from various Hollywood events but she’s also no stranger to posting sexy workout videos and photos to her page— all of which show off her flawless figure. In the singer’s most recent photo, she looks just as amazing as the photo’s gorgeous lanscape.

The 40-year-old appears on a balcony that overlooks an ocean, making for an incredibly stunning photo. Scherzinger holds up a cup of coffee in the air and is photographed from behind. The stunner looks amazing in a pair of black yoga pants that fit her body like a glove. Her toned back and arms are visible in the snapshot and she completes her look with a pink-colored bra.

Since the post went live to her account last night, it’s already earned Nicole plenty of attention from her followers with over 62,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. While most fans took to the photo to gush over Nicole’s amazing figure, countless others couldn’t help but comment on the gorgeous landscape. Of course, some other fans shared in the same sentiments as Nicole, letting her know that love coffee too.

“I love the scenery, so natural make my eyes fresh and feel peaceful inside… WHERE IS IT by the way,” one follower commented.

“Can’t wait to see you in AGT. Our Queen my Queen.”

“Never mind the coffee. Your [sic] all that will keep me going thru the day Nicole,” another chimed in.

Just last week, Scherzinger served up a sexy look for fans in an all-red outfit. As The Inquisitr shared, the post included two photos of the black-haired beauty. In the first photo photo in the pair, the 40-year-old can be seen walking to her car while she is surrounded by a few people and of course, a few members of the paparazzi. The stunner wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled while sporting a pair of dangly gold earrings. The former Pussycat Dolls singer stares off into the distance in the image, giving fans a glimpse of her gorgeous face of makeup, including bright red lipstick, mascara, and blush. The second photo in the post was very similar to the first one, with Nicole pictured at a closer angle.

For fans who want to stay up-to-date with all the happenings in Nicole’s life, they can do so by following her Instagram page.