Kim Kardashian Says Newborn Son Looks Like Chicago’s Twin

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child this week, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star couldn’t help but gush over her new little bundle of joy.

Kim’s big baby news was first revealed by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney appeared on the talk show with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as well as Kim’s kids, North, Saint, and Chicago, as a surprise to her mother, Kris Jenner.

During the interview, Kourtney revealed that Kim was supposed to appear on the show as well, but that she was called away because her surrogate was in labor.

Kris Jenner and the studio audience were delighted by the news, and on Friday Kim took to Twitter to announce that the little boy had made his entrance into the world.

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” Kim tweeted on Friday morning. Minutes later she followed up with some new information, telling her 60.6 million followers that the little boy looked just like his big sister, Chicago West, 1.

“He’s also Chicago’s twin. I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” Kardashian wrote of her newborn son.

Last month it was reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were having some trouble coming up with a name for their youngest son.

Although Kim had revealed that she was considering naming the little boy after her late father, Robert, she also admitted that the name didn’t mesh well with those of her other three children.

“Kim and Kanye both have ideas for the name of baby number four but they definitely don’t have a name picked out to be the 100 percent final pick,” an insider told Hollywood Life, adding that the pair were workshopping names that may honor Kim’s late father as well as Kanye’s late mother, Donde.

“They do like the name Ronde. So it’s still a mystery to them with some finalists, they have about a handful of options that need to be chopped down once we get closer to the actual birth. They don’t have all the time in the world to decide, but they at least have some wiggle room for the time being,” the source added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to release any major details about the birth of their fourth child, but many fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for news of a name, or possibly the first photo of the baby boy.