‘Playboy’ Vixen Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Skintight, Zip-Up Dress

Playboy model Linsey Pelas hit the red carpet last night, and her fans have lost their minds over her choice of attire. Pelas shared a video of herself sauntering along as photographers snapped photos of the gorgeous blond, and she blew kisses and put her best, sexy foot forward for the event.

Pelas arrived at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B collaboration launch in a two-toned, olive and green dress that featured a thick, industrial-style zip down the entire front of the frock. The model zipped the front down to expose her buxom chest, and her ample cleavage practically spilled out of the top of the racy ensemble.

The Esquire bombshell wore her platinum locks in long, beach-babe waves that cascaded down her back and over her sunkissed shoulders. She used contouring, and a rose-colored blush, to make her cheekbones pop and to emphasize her flawless features. She chose a light brown shadow and thick flicks of mascara to bring out her mossy-colored eyes, and lined her lips in mauve, filling in the excess with a dark nude gloss that made her plump pout stand out.

Pelas told Cosmopolitan Magazine that she has struggled with body image since girlhood. She revealed that she had developed her famous curves at a young age, and she had a hard time understanding the kind of attention she was receiving from boys and men. Since becoming a model, she said that she’s faced criticism from some folks that think her photoshoots are too racy or revealing, but she’s becoming comfortable enough in her own skin to shrug them off, and she hopes that her fans will do the same.

“It’s so sad that we live in a society that wants you to cover up, that wants you to change the way you look, and that wants you to feel unwelcome in your body because it makes someone uncomfortable. You shouldn’t have to wear a cover-up on the beach because you have big boobs,” Pelas shared.

She also added that she’s had several women with larger busts reach out to her to thank her for sharing photos of herself, because they’ve gained confidence with their own curvaceous physiques thanks to Pelas.

Pelas also shared that she knows that putting herself and her sultry images on social media opens the door for some unsavory comments by folks who don’t understand her confidence, and people who make unwanted advances toward her. She revealed that she’s sometimes scared to even go to the store alone, but she tries to keep a brave face and continue to do what she’s doing because it’s her work and her passion.

“I get through it because I practice a lot of self-love. I give myself the benefit of the doubt. To have deep self-love, you’ll know it when you have it, because it’s unfadeable. It’s when you’ve had a bad day and you don’t knock yourself down,” she added.