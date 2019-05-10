Thomas Ravenel Gets A Second Extension On His Plea Deal

The former politician is awaiting trial on charges that he assaulted the family nanny.

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel has another 30 days to decide whether or not to take a plea deal being offered by the Charleston County prosecutor’s office. Ravenel was arrested and charged last year with second-degree assault against the family nanny.

FitsNews says that Ravenel was arrested in September, and is out on bail which requires him to stay in the state until his trial or a plea deal is reached. Initially, the former state treasurer was told if he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, there would be some leniency in sentencing, and if not, the charges would likely be increased to a first-degree charge, which is a felony.

The first deadline was April 1, and Ravenel asked for 30 more days. On May 1, he asked the Charleston County prosecutor for another month, and now has until June 1 to make his decision.

Ravenel is involved in other legal matters, including a lawsuit filed by the family nanny in relation to the alleged assault.

Will Folks of FitsNews says that the former reality star seems to attract lawsuits.

“Ravenel, 56, is a veritable litigation magnet these days. In addition to his looming criminal case and ongoing custody battle, he is also named in a lawsuit filed by Ledwell — a suit that lists NBC Universal, Comcast and Southern Charm‘s production company, Haymaker, as co-defendants.”

Ravenel’s legal problems have been made additionally challenging by his prior conviction on the charge that he possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute in 2o07, says the Post and Courier. While he was the South Carolina State treasurer, Ravenel was sentenced to ten months in federal prison, and was forced to resign his post.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Anderson Jr. handed down the sentence to Ravenel after a source testified that the politician used cocaine at “27 out of 30 parties” at his downtown Charleston home and stated that he was disappointed that a politician had broken the law.

“We have an awful lot of cocaine parties at the house of a state constitutional officer.”

The judge also fined Ravenel $221,323.69 and additionally required him to reimburse the state for over $28,000 because they had to hold a special session of the legislature to choose his successor.

Ravenel was able to parlay his “bad boy” image into a role on the Bravo series Southern Charm, but was dispatched after his September arrest. His next court date is in June, according to The Inquisitr, where he will meet with his former partner, Kathryn Dennis, to hash out their custody arrangements for their two minor children.