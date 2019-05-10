Robin Holzken Leaves Chest Exposed While Wearing An Elaborate Necklace & No Top On Instagram

Robin Holzken has been keeping her fans updated via her newest photos from this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Her newest post, geotagged as having been captured at the Ol Seki Mara Camp, showed her posing in a very revealing ensemble. This outfit consisted of a pair of brightly patterned bikini bottoms, and no bikini top at all.

Instead, Robin wore an elaborate necklace that somewhat censored her chest. It appeared to be beaded, with seashells accenting the piece. The collar was very thick, and the front had a triangular shape. However, this ornate necklace wasn’t enough to completely cover her up, as it left her somewhat exposed. In the shot, Robin sat on a small rock. She placed her hands in front of her, and wore her styled hair down, loose curls falling from a side part.

The model also shared a photo of her outfit yesterday, which was an exciting day for Sports Illustrated models. Not only did this year’s Swimsuit Edition launch, it’s also the two-day event to commemorate the special occasion. In the update, Robin wore a denim outfit consisting of a white crop t-shirt, frayed crop jean jacket and matching denim pants. She smiled slightly for the photo, as she posed with her hair down in loose waves and a middle part. The post was liked over 14,000 times by her fans.

But not all of Holzken’s posts have been centered around Sports Illustrated either, as she shared a selfie a couple of days ago. The Instagram update was geo-tagged in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. She looked like she was enjoying the tropical paradise, wearing a white flower in her left ear while smiling with her lips closed.

And while the model’s been busy with photoshoots for SI, one of the brands she worked with in her early career was Victoria’s Secret. She discussed her experience doing a photoshoot with them during an interview with Elite Model Management.

“Yes I kinda was [nervous] but not as nervous as I was the day at the casting and test shoot. You already know that if you messed it up the first time they would’ve never booked you for the job. During the shoot everyone was so nice and sweet, I felt comfortable right away.”

Loading...

“You don’t really have to keep it a secret if you’re working for the web shop but I still did. It just felt better to keep it to family and myself until I really did the shoot,” noted Robin, who chose not to publicize the news that she was chosen to work with the brand for a while.