Cher Blasts Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. In Heated Twitter Post

Music icon Cher has spoken up numerous times over the past few years to share her opinion regarding President Donald Trump as well as his family and his political policies. On Thursday, she did it again, sharing some screenshots of past headlines related to a couple of the president’s offspring and adding her own swipe of criticism.

Cher’s tweet included several screenshots and her caption read, “HERE ARE THE, ‘LET THEM EAT [CAKE], TRUMPS [SKULL EMOJI] NOT ONE OF THEM WORTH A D*MN [FIRE EMOJI].”

One of the screenshots was from an Irish Examiner article posted quite some time ago that noted a tweet from actor Hugh Grant regarding Donald Trump Jr.’s love for big game hunting. Grant, in his original post, quipped that Americans frequently asked him to define the slang word “wanker” often used by the British, and apparently, he felt that the photo of Trump Jr. fit the bill.

Another screenshot from Cher included searches that brought up other headlines related to the Trump family’s love for big game hunting. In addition, there was a screenshot filled with headlines related to Ivanka Trump and the number of Chinese trademark applications of hers that have been approved.

Cher has 3.65 million followers on Twitter and this particular post drove a fair amount of engagement. As of this writing, it received more than 500 comments, was shared 262 times, and was loved 1,500 times.

Cher calls Trump an "ignorant thug with lizard brain" after he agrees with her on immigration https://t.co/HEmMeu7GX4 pic.twitter.com/3xbLUptgKU — The Hill (@thehill) April 17, 2019

The comments did vary quite a bit though. Numerous fans of Cher’s simply shared artwork featuring her they did, noted that they loved her, or shared other tidbits about following her career. Quite a few fans commented specifically on their distaste for big game hunting, and some defended hunting trips like those that Don Jr. takes.

Of those fans who replied about the Trumps more specifically, it seems that most were in support of Cher’s particular stance. For example, one tweet said that it was heartbreaking that they had power in our country.

Another Twitter post said, “I love thinking about Cher sitting in bed on her phone at one am googling this in all caps this woman has the anger and the will to rage tweet all the way through this presidency and that’s the energy we all need.”

Not everybody on Twitter fully agreed with Cher and some came down somewhere in the middle.

Loading...

“I agree that our wild animals should NOT be killed for trophies! I love most of what President Trump does. However, I am very much opposed to anyone killing just to elevate themselves.”

As Fox News details, Cher recently tweeted specifically about Ivanka and the Chinese trademarks, and she’s posted specifically about President Trump as well. It doesn’t look as if this latest post from Cher has drawn any response from anybody in the Trump orbit, but it seems unlikely she’ll mince words if she is drawn into any type of Twitter feud with any of them.