Farrah Abraham Talks Motherhood, Asked If Her Daughter ‘Will Enjoy Your Porn?’

Farrah Abraham’s latest Instagram update is all about Mother’s Day. On May 10, the Teen Mom OG star took to the platform for a video. It shows the 27-year-old discussing “[being] a mom” or having “a career.” Farrah is seen in scenarios that project both – one minute she’s holding a laundry basket, the next, she’s at a laptop. Following footage discussing either angle as mutually exclusive, Farrah concludes with the message that “having kids doesn’t mean you stop being you.”

Instagram appears to be leaving its thoughts. One user wrote the following:

“Do you think your daughter will enjoy your porn?”

Abraham’s widely-circulated sex tapes have been a hot topic of late. Likewise making headlines has been this mother of one’s decision to “quit” the Teen Mom franchise in favor of a career in the adult entertainment industry, per Cosmopolitan. A combination of Farrah’s sex-centric ventures, plastic surgery admissions, and controversial persona now makes her a target for online trolls. Admittedly, there is an aspect to Farrah’s Instagram comments that comes across as cyberbullying. A user appearing to be named Jenn penned one of the post’s most-liked responses. It read as follows:

“A mom that can do both…Back Door and Front door…And you are not a good mom homie…stop playing!”

Further comments to today’s video also saw Farrah challenged on her parenting abilities. One user claimed that Farrah doesn’t engage in household chores. Another threw out accusations that Farrah “[uses]” her daughter to advance her own fame. Despite the heavy backlash, the video hasn’t been universally slammed. “Farrah I love this side of you” was one response. Another fan admitted finding the video heartfelt. “Most humble I’ve ever seen her. Kinda blown away” proved likewise praise-worthy.

Negative comments to Farrah’s Instagram updates come well-documented. May has already seen Instagram dub Abraham “transgender.” The Inquisitr has likewise chronicled this former Teen Mom OG cast member being called “Shrek” and a “booger.”

With an Instagram feed that frequently showcases Farrah near-naked, topless, or nude, this star’s social media appearances come more risqué than those of her former cast members. Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood mostly stick to wholesome family snaps.

Farrah does not appear to have responded to today’s stabs. As the above-mentioned report from The Inquisitr states, Farrah has, however, clapped back at the “transgender” comments. “Are you?” she replied to the user who questioned her female status.

May 10 may have brought a touch more positivity to Farrah’s Instagram, but the hurtful comments are still there.