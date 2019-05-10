NFL Rumors: Jay Ajayi Could Land With The Vikings, Dolphins, Or Panthers If Eagles Don’t Want Him

The Eagles running back may find a new home in the NFC for the upcoming season.

The NFL free agency period for 2019 opened two months ago, and many of the big names in the league have found their homes. Now, in mid-May, there are still a number of big names still available — players who could provide a huge boost for teams around the NFL. One of those star players is running back Jay Ajayi, who could land with the Philadelphia Eagles again. However, there may be even better options for him out there.

Ajayi has only played four seasons in the NFL, but he still has yet to play a full season for any team. Coming off of an ACL injury, Ajayi played just four games for the Eagles last season. He racked up a mere 184 yards and three touchdowns before being shut down for the year.

If he is able to bounce back from this latest injury — and return to the form he was in with the Miami Dolphins, in 2016 — he’d be a true asset to any team. That season, he had 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns, and brought forth a lot of attention from the rest of the NFL.

Right now, the Eagles could possibly bring back Ajayi, but it is seeming less and less likely as the offseason continues. NJ.com reports that the Carolina Panthers appear to be the best fit for him — as he could work alongside Christian McCaffrey — but there are other possibilities on the table, too.

The Ringer reveals that the Minnesota Vikings could truly be a great option for Ajayi, despite him coming off of ACL surgery. Dalvin Cook will likely be the centerpiece at running back for the Vikings, but they lost a big part of their offense when the New Orleans Saints signed Latavius Murray.

The Vikings picked up Ameer Abdullah, and have a few young backs in the mix, but Ajayi is a proven talent that could come at a decent price.

Fan Duel has other options out there for Ajayi, and one guess sees him return to the Miami Dolphins. The loss of Frank Gore in free agency has left a gaping hole in the roster, and Ajayi would work very well when teamed with Kenyan Drake in the offensive backfield.

There are actually a lot of big names out there who are unsigned, and some of those free agents may end up going nowhere this season. Running back Jay Ajayi performed well for the Philadelphia Eagles, but his ACL injury last season really shook things up for all of those involved. Now, he’s a free agent, and could provide great depth — or even serve as a starter — for many teams looking for an offensive boost.