Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless In Blue Skirt & Censors Herself With Just Her Hands On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski’s brand, Inamorata Woman, seems to be increasing in popularity every day. It doesn’t hurt that she poses as one of the main models, which is only natural since she has long been posting photos of herself wearing other brands’ swimwear and lingerie. Lately, she’s been focusing on promoting her “Body” line, which includes lingerie as well as classic items like miniskirts and bandeau bras. In one of the newer Instagram posts, Ratajkowski posed topless while sporting a body-hugging blue skirt. Six days ago, she shared a photo of herself wearing the same outfit, except that time she wore a matching crop top.

This time, Emily ditched the crop top and posed instead in just her skirt and silver necklace. The necklace was a statement piece that gave her casual outfit a bit of sophistication. She opted to censor herself with just her hands, which left parts of her chest exposed. The model closed her eyes and tilted her head to the right while wearing her hair down. Behind her was an impressive white building with pillars and French style doors. The photo has received over 26,000 likes in the past 15 hours, and likely increased interest in her brand.

Meanwhile, the model has been busy sharing photos of her amazing Met Gala 2019 outfits, too. The newest Instagram photo shows her rocking a very revealing silver dress. It had a halter-cut top, but only two strips of fabric that wrapped around her chest, which left her entire midriff exposed. Plus, Emily sported a large headpiece that consisted of two furry pieces by her ears that had feather accents.

In other news, Ratajkowski previously opened up to Elle about how she approaches inclusivity when choosing models for her brand.

“When we did something with the swim in October, I shot six girls who are like my muses, and included Lena Dunham, and girls I just know from New York who sometimes model, plus professional models. Just a bunch of different bodies, and the comments we got were it was really interesting. Because one of the girls, Amelia, everyone’s like ‘She’s way too thin.’ And when I post Lena the response is, ‘Oh, she’s just gross. Blah, blah, blah.’ It was crazy to me.”

And it’s true that Emily’s had to deal with haters being rude toward some of her models. But she also noted that the point of her brand isn’t to cater to just one body type and size, emphasizing that her pieces are available in a wide range of sizes for that reason.