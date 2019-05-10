‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of Scandalously Revealing Swimsuit On Instagram

Anastasiya Kvitko, the woman who has been dubbed the Russian Kim Kardashian turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Friday when she posted a photo of herself in a very revealing swimsuit. The orange one-piece was designed with strategically placed cut-outs which reveal the 24-year-old’s bodacious assets. Based on the caption of the post the suit is from Fashion Nova, a brand well known for outfitting several high-profile Instagram models.

The post attracted close to 15,000 likes within the first 20 minutes of it going live and the comments are filled with effusive praise for Anastasiya’s beauty. Some fans seemed to trip over their words as they tried to compliment her.

“U r very beautiful n pretty n have a great n wonderful Friday n weekend beautiful,” one of her followers wrote.

“Very very very niceeeeeee,” another fan commented.

The seductive display likely won’t be a surprise to anyone who has been following her for some time. She’s known for sharing photos of her voluptuous curves on Instagram. She’s rocking a bikini top that seems at least two sizes too small in her previous photo and lingerie in the one before that. Her body is her brand is it’s helped her to grow her Instagram following to 9.8 million strong.

Although her seductive physique gets a lot of praise these days, it wasn’t always that way. According to Heightline, when Anastasiya moved from Moscow to the United States to pursue her modeling career, some agencies reportedly rejected her because of her curves. The rejection prompted her to start posting her photos online and so, her career was born.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, she’s become so well known that people now call her, “The Russian Kim Kardashian,” but Anastasiya has previously bristled at the nickname.

‘I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her – she is far behind me,’ she once said, as reported by The Daily Mail.‘My body is sporty, my hip muscles are trained, my bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face ‘

“And she [Kim] — everyone knows what she did to her bottom.”

After that bit of “shade” thrown Kim’s way, Anastasiya said that she believed that her fame could one day eclipse the reality TV star’s.

‘Now my popularity is growing at a crazy speed, so it is a matter of time when I will be recognized more often than Kim,’ she said.

Kim Kardashian currently has 137 million followers, so Anastasiya has a long way to go.