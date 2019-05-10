Kelsey Merritt Bares Curves In Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt appears to be excited about the newest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and has been sharing sneak peeks from the now-released magazine on her Instagram feed. Her newest post showed her posing in a tiny bikini at the beach as she lay on her back with the ocean in the background. The bikini top was tan, while the bottoms were so small you could barely make out an orange string on her hips. She got a little sandy for the shot as she lay on the ground and arched her back. Kelsey added playfulness to the shot by sticking her tongue out, and the photo has been liked by over 168,000 fans in the past 12 hours.

Her post from yesterday was also just as popular, with over 183,000 likes. That one showed Merritt in a super small crop top, which left some of her chest exposed. But with that being said, the model’s been mixing it up a little between sharing pics from Sports Illustrated along with sharing personal photos. This includes a series of cute selfies that she posted two days ago consisting of a photo and a short video clip. In the update, Kelsey wore a blue dress that was off the shoulder with ruffle accents along the top.

The model smiled widely while wearing pink lipstick and blush. She wore her hair down with a middle part in loose curls. And in the video, Kelsey played with her hair while giving sultry looks. This was geotagged in New York, New York. It’s likely she’s in Miami, Florida, right now as Sports Illustrated is hosting a two-day event to commemorate the Swimsuit launch.

For Merritt, her chance to land Rookie of the Year 2019 is a great opportunity. However, she’s already accomplished walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018 as the first-ever Filipino model to do so. She opened up about this to Teen Vogue.

“It feels like a dream. Getting the show is the dream come true but being the first Filipino woman to walk in the show means I’m making history. The show is broadcast on more than 190 countries with models from 20 countries and I got chosen to represent my region. Blessed!”

“I was born in the Philippines and I grew up in Pampanga. I finished my school in Manila before I moved to the US last year,” she also noted, when faced with criticism over her skin tone.