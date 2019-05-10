Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander & Nicole Reunite

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 10, reveal that there it will be an emotional end to a dramatic week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) come face to face.

As many fans know, after Nicole left Salem, Xander found her and blackmailed her into living with him as his wife in Memphis with her daughter Holly. Later, when Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) came to save her, Xander was furious.

Flash forward to months later and Nicole has returned to Salem after being presumed dead. She immediately ran into the arms of Eric, but their reunion was cut short when she was told that her daughter had been kidnapped.

This week, fans watched as Nicole learned the fate of her daughter, who was said to have died in a shocking car accident. However, viewers know better. While everyone in Salem is mourning Holly’s death, her secret kidnapper, Xander, has carted her off somewhere to hide her away from Nicole and everyone else as a part of a slimy revenge plot, and Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) has been helping him.

Xander will walk in on Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) comforting Nicole, and the tension is sure to rise once Xander and Nicole meet up once again.

In the latest #DAYS, the search for Holly takes a tragic turn. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/qvDljVpvzU — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 8, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Nicole continues to blame Eric for Holly’s death. Nicole claims that she trusted Eric to take care of Holly in her absence, but that he allowed Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) to have custody of the little girl instead, which eventually lead to Holly’s kidnapping and death.

While Eric will try to comfort Nicole and set things right between them, her grief will not allow her to get close to her former love any longer.

Meanwhile, Holly’s grandmother, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), will also be struggling with the loss of the little girl. Maggie, who is a recovering alcoholic, has been sober for many years. This week, she will be tempted to drink her pain away in some sad and emotional scenes.

In another part of town, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will use the information that Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) gave her in order to attempt to get Haley Chen (Thia Megia) out of the picture once and for all. Eve will give Haley an ultimatum about her future, and Haley is torn about what her next move should be.

Fans can watch all of the happenings in Salem by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.