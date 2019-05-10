Jessica Simpson Works On Postpartum Flexibility In New Instagram Pic After Giving Birth To Baby Girl

Jessica Simpson is working hard to get her body back in shape after she gave birth to her daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in March. The singer shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday of herself doing a few toe touches — except she couldn’t quite reach her feet. In the caption, Simpson got real about life after giving birth.

The photo showed Simpson dressed down in a black sweatshirt, black cropped leggings, and black sneakers, according to E! News. She bent over with her arms outstretched, but her feet were a bit too far away.

“Just stretching it out in my rubber corset. The joy of postpartum,” she captioned the photo.

The photo garnered over 115,000 likes. In the comments, friends and fans cheered Simpson on.

“Lol get it girl,” Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said.

“Get it mama!!” Ryan Lochte’s wife Kayla Reid added with heart emojis.

Other fans praised Simpson for always “keeping it real” when it comes to pregnancy and postpartum life.

“Thank you for being one of the few woman who actually share a real story about losing baby weight!” one fan commented.

Simpson kept social media updated throughout her difficult pregnancy filled with painfully swollen ankles, acid reflux, bronchitis, and more. The singer was sent to the hospital on several occasions as her due date grew closer.

“Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing!” she said in a post after her fourth hospital visit for bronchitis in two months.

In the fall, Simpson opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her pregnancy struggles, revealing that it has been much “harder” than her previous pregnancies with her kids Maxwell and Ace.

“This might be a miracle baby,” she said.

The 38-year-old “Irresistible” singer and her husband Eric Johnson welcomed Birdie into the world on March 19. After a month of keeping her daughter’s face off of social media, Simpson showed off the newest addition to the family in a series of adorable Easter Sunday photos.

In one shot, Birdie laid face-down in a cradle, wearing a bright floral dress. Her precious chubby baby cheeks were on full display as the little girl snoozed away. Like many celebrity parents, though, Simpson fell victim to mommy-shaming, as many fans called her out for the fatal dangers of allowing a baby to sleep on their stomach, according to Upworthy.

Simpson’s mother, Tina responded to critics by explaining that they had posed Birdie in that position for a photo only. Simpson herself did not comment.