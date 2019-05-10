‘Maxim’ Bombshell Abigail Ratchford Puts Full Booty On Display In Leopard Print Thong

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves,” Abigail Ratchford, is at it again, and this time she truly turned up the heat. Ratchford showed off her insane curves in a leopard print bodysuit that featured a skimpy, thong-style bottom, and her 9.1 million followers went wild for the snap.

In the photo posted to Ratchford’s Instagram, the model turned her body so that her full, voluptuous booty was on display. She playfully bit at one of her long, manicured fingernails as she shot the camera a sizzling stare, and she wore her raven-colored locks flat-ironed, allowing her hair to cascade gorgeously down her back.

The sultry, animal-inspired look clung to the model’s curvaceous frame, and she upped the glam-factor a bit by rocking some heavy sweeps of bronzer and thick flicks of mascara to accentuate her flawless features. She chose a baby pink gloss to emphasize her plump pout, and she jokingly told her fans that she was on the hunt for her next prey.

Ratchford, who is no stranger to showing off her curvy physique on social media also shared the front of the sultry ensemble to Instagram yesterday, giving her followers a peek at her buxom chest. She lifted her curvy behind as she leaned on a counter to show off the entire, sizzling outfit.

The Esquire model opened up to Cosmopolitan Magazine about what her life was like before she became an internet sensation. Ratchford, who hails from Scranton, Pennsylvania, grew up alongside six other siblings. The majority of her family follows and supports her on social media, except for her father, who Ratchford is thankful is shielded from some of her more racy shots.

“When I post things that are a little sexy, I’m like, ‘Mom, thank god Dad doesn’t have Instagram,'” she said.

Before becoming a model with a massive social media following, Ratchford had some truly humble beginnings. She attended Catholic school for most of her life, and was voted “Most Likely To Star On Desperate Housewives” by her fellow classmates.

“‘Is there a compliment in there somewhere?’ Is this a good thing or a bad thing? I really want to land a reality show,” Ratchford added.

She took some odd jobs here and there — even working for her father’s law firm as a paralegal — while attending The University of Scranton, but decided to pursue a career in modeling instead of going forward with her degree. Upon a friends suggestion, she attended her first photo shoot, with the thought in mind of “what’s the worst that could happen?” And, clearly, she chose the right path.