Instagram Model Jazmyne Wardell Busts Out Of Lace-Tied Bra, Instagram Says ‘Damn’

Jazmyne Wardell’s latest Instagram update appears to be leaving her fans lost for words. The Australian model is racking up the followers on account of her sultry poses, cleavage-flashing outfits, and sensational sex appeal.

On May 9, Jazmyne updated her Instagram feed. The black-and-white snap she shared seems unusual for a girl whose feed frequently showcases color – Wardell’s bright reds and pinks have become her trademark. Nonetheless, yesterday’s photo contains plenty of her trademark femininity.

The picture shows Wardell from the chest up. Her itsy-bitsy bra comes tied with white laces and printed with small hearts, and is also flashing Jazmyne’s signature cleavage. With a piercing gaze that’s locked onto the camera lens, Wardell appears to be sending out some attitude. Her sex appeal is further enhanced by long blond hair and an artsy aesthetic edge.

A “shoot” mentioned in Jazmyne’s caption gives a shoutout to Lost Fantasy. The photo and film company seems to be holding a “competition,” and viewers are encouraged to “head over to the page.”

Comments on Jazmyne’s photo have already seen her called an “angel” and a “babe.” One user, however, seemed a little less capable of putting their thoughts into words.

“Damn.”

Another user wrote, “Pure perfection at its finest so gorgeous and flawless.”

Jazmyne has 131,000 Instagram followers. Her “bunny” moniker was documented by The Inquisitr last month. Joined by a girlfriend, Wardell rocked a pair of Easter Bunny ears in one Instagram snap. The rabbit-centric post did, however, appear to be a one-off. Jazmyne is mostly seen channeling her athletic side. Her bio mentions being a “sponsored athlete” for nutrition supplements brand ASN.

True to her words, Jazmyne does appear to be somewhat athletic. Her updates showcase sporty and outdoorsy looks. A sizable number of her posts take place on a tennis court. Despite the focus on her cleavage and a bit of underboob, this model’s outfits also flaunt rock-hard abs, defined glutes, and arms that are showcasing some serious muscle.

Alongside promoting ASN’s products, Wardell also works as a fashion influencer. Her stylish choices come with shoutouts for clothing brands such as Coco Beam Boutique and “motivational streetwear fashion” brand Cartel. Interestingly, Jazmyne does not appear to mention Instagram’s most popular style labels, Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing.

Given this girl’s rising popularity, though, her Fashion Nova days may well come. Jazmyne also seems to have her eye on the horizon. Her Instagram account follows Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and high-profile glamor model Lindsey Pelas.