Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, Removes Pants To Promote Burger Babes

The Brazilian model frequently ditches a few layers of clothing when promoting a mobile burger truck.

Brazilian model and singer Claudia Alende, who became a famous social media influencer thanks to her uncanny resemblance to Hollywood starlet Megan Fox, recently took to her Instagram account to entice her 9.7 million followers to head down to Burger Babes for a bite to eat.

Propped up on her knees, the photo featured the dark-haired vixen sticking her tongue out for the camera as she wore a bright white hoodie, adorned with a rainbow-colored tiger face, and nothing more.

The 25-year-old model put on a very leggy display as she decided to remove her pants before kneeling on the bed to snap the photo. Claudia was easily the most vibrant object in the snapshot as she rested on a bed made up with white sheets with two white pillows stacked underneath two gray pillows behind her. The white wall paired perfectly with her messy jet-black hair as it flowed down her body and over one shoulder.

The cozy snapshot was for a promotion of a mobile food truck called Burger Babes of which Claudia is a founder. The concept of the food establishment combines two things people love most – cheeseburgers and ravishingly attractive women.

Burger Babes – which has its own Instagram page with just over 6,000 followers – frequently uses bikini-clad videos and photos of voluptuous models to promote their food.

Claudia frequently shares media of herself promoting Burger Babes with her massive Instagram following.

Unsurprisingly, her fans adored the photo of her missing pants as she nibbled on a juicy cheeseburger. Some jested that they had a hard time focusing on the burger with such a stunning specimen in the photo.

In just 24 hours after the Brazilian bombshell first posted the snapshot to her account, her followers showered it with more than 109,000 likes and just shy of 550 comments.

The photo comes just two weeks after the Megan Fox doppelganger shared a sexy snapshot of her bikini-clad body draped over a giant fake burger while flashing a pearly white grin. Posted on April 27, the photo has accumulated just 20,000 more likes than the steamy snap she shared only yesterday.

At a loss for words, many of her followers showered the comments of both photos with an array of fire and heart emoticons. Some stuck to single word complements including “beautiful” and “hot.” A few even joked they would have a hard time remembering they were hungry if they were in a room with such a breathtaking beauty.