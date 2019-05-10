Hannah Brown Talks About Hopes And Expectations For Her ‘Bachelorette’ Season, Promises To Show Her True Self

Hannah Brown’s journey as ABC’s 2019 Bachelorette star will begin airing on Monday, May 13, and filming of the final rose ceremony is expected to take place over the weekend in Greece. The decision to have Hannah hand out roses this spring has been somewhat controversial, but fans may be ready to get on-board after they hear some of what she recently shared about choosing to do the show.

Brown chatted with ET Online as she got ready to meet her 30 men and begin her Bachelorette journey. Hannah knows that she wasn’t necessarily an obvious pick for this gig, and she readily admits she was a mess at times during Colton Underwood’s Bachelor run. However, she thinks that people will her grow and embrace her true self this spring.

“I was real, but I was trying to figure out how to handle my emotions and wasn’t doing it in the most eloquent way… A lot of my life I’ve struggled with showing other versions of what I think people are going to like about me, and pageant queen was one of those. But we’re shedding that, and I’m just gonna be Hannah for this experience as the Bachelorette, and that’s what I want my man to know is Hannah’s true self.”

Hannah says she thinks that viewers saw her come into her own during Colton’s season, but throughout The Bachelorette everybody will see her continue to grow, be honest, and show her vulnerability. Brown admits she expected to cry a lot throughout the season and she promised to show whatever true emotions came along.

What is Hannah looking for in the man of her dreams? Brown says they need to be truly invested in growing a relationship with her, and they have to be trustworthy and honest. The Bachelorette star also thinks that her experience on The Bachelor, which showed her as an emotional person and, at times, something of a villain, will help her show compassion toward the men on her season.

The Bachelorette said she was hopeful and confident about being engaged at the end of her journey, as long as she managed to find “an unconditional, whole-hearted love.” Viewers can expect to see a fierce Southern gal as Hannah will call things out as needed and previews shared via Twitter have already shown that a bit.

Will Hannah Brown find the love she’s looking for this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette? Spoilers tease that there are some wild moments on the way and fans will get to see how it all kicks off with the premiere on Monday, May 13.