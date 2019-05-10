Kardashian Sisters Read Texts From Kris Jenner On Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Celebrities Read Texts From Their Mom’

On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the talk show host decided to include a segment to honor upcoming Mother’s Day, entitled “Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms.” The segment, a spin-off on his “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets,” featured Kardashian sisters Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim as they read aloud texts from their mom Kris Jenner, reported the Daily Mail.

The text message that the sisters read was from Kris to her eldest daughter Kourtney. The momager asked, “Can you come over for dinner tomorrow at 7?,” to which Kourtney decided not to respond. However, Kris didn’t let her daughter off the hook so easily, following up the next day with “You never answer me, I asked do you wanna come for dinner at 7?.”

Khloe interjected to call her mom “aggressive.” However, the messages didn’t end there. The next day, the mother-of-six texted yet again, “I hope you will come for dinner.”

After Kourtney admitted that she didn’t respond to any of her mother’s texts, commenting that she just kept forgetting, her two sisters expressed their surprise, with Khloe condemning Kourtney for being rude.

“She has never invited me to dinner once, though, which is crazy,” Khloe added.

The Kardashian sisters were not the only celebrities featured on Kimmel’s celebrity segment, with other well-known faces, including Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, and Stranger Things star David Harbour, reading texts from their moms as well.

The text that pop singer Katy Perry read took the cake for most bizarre mom text of the night.

“Feather, teamwork when you are cohabbing makes the dream work. You know dad and mom love you and want the best for you. But in any relationship, the man has to take the lead, even if you only let him think he is.”

A confused and amused Katy continued, “The man is the head, but the woman is the neck that turns the head, you just have to do it where he doesn’t think you’re doing it. Kind of like turning a sail on a sailboat in the wind, subtle, but it’ll start to glide. You two should rent a sailboat together and see how it feels. I would do that with you anytime.”

Other notable messages included those from Kiernan Shipka’s mom who announced to her daughter that Jared Leto is 47 and added that she wants to go vegan, from Josh Groban’s mom who send him a shamrock emoji and then questioned if it was really a shamrock or if it was a marijuana leaf, and from pop sensation Billie Eilish’s mom who told her to “go the duck to sleep!!!!!”