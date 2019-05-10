Kylie Jenner Completely Ignores Kendall Jenner’s ‘Freezing Anxiety’ In Viral Met Gala Video

Kylie didn't seem too interested when Kendall told her she was having an anxiety attack.

Kylie Jenner didn’t appear to have a sympathetic response after her sister, Kendall Jenner, told her that she was having an anxiety attack as they prepared for the 2019 Met Gala. Per Elle, in a viral video doing the rounds on social media, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars could be seen in their over-the-top ensembles as Kendall admits that she was struggling through “freezing anxiety.”

Just before hitting the red carpet at the prestigious annual fashion event — one which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 — Kendall could be seen walking up to Kylie while they’re getting ready. Kendall remarks to her sister, “I have literally freezing anxiety. I can’t stop.”

The KUWTK star had a pretty concerned look on her face as she confessed to the makeup mogul that she was struggling, though the 21-year-old mom of one didn’t exactly seem to do too much to calm Kendall’s nerves.

Pausing for a second, Kylie – who was rocking a long lilac wig – seemed to ignore her sister’s confession. She instead responded by telling Kendall, “I’m not wearing the taller shoes. Do you think I should?”

But while Kylie’s response seemed pretty self-involved, Kendall didn’t actually seem to be too phased by her younger sister’s comments.

Jenner actually reposted the clip on her own Twitter account on May 9, adding a yellow heart emoji.

Kendall’s tweet garnered some mixed responses from fans.

A number of her followers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the somewhat awkward moment between Kim Kardashian’s half-sisters, where some joked that Jenner’s reaction was a typical sibling response while others called her out for not attempting to help the Victoria’s Secret model.

That’s everyone’s reaction to anxiety cuz they just put it off as someone feeling “a little nervous” — Jenna ♍️ (@_jennaplot) May 9, 2019

bruh she wasn’t even listening, she looked her up and down to see if she should wear different heels since her sister is tall LMFAOOOO. literally me — k???? (@keylaagomezz) May 10, 2019

I truly wonder if that’s how ya relationship really is .. if so sorry. Hope you’re feeling better — kris (@kristinnival_) May 10, 2019

However, others noted that Kylie’s reaction may have been more helpful than it appeared.

Some social media users suggested that the star was actually helping Kendall by changing the subject and asking her opinion on her shoes in order to take her mind off her anxiety.

The people who know me best know that when I start having an anxiety attack I want them to talk about something else to try to distract me ????????‍♀️ — stew (@ashboostew) May 9, 2019

Actually if you had a panic or anxiety attack Kylie did exactly what she needed in that moment…sounds weird but effective — Chris__Mommie (@MrsReallyDGAF) May 9, 2019

Jenner has been very open about her battle with anxiety in the past, even describing her attacks as being “debilitating” during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year.

“I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” the KUWTK star shared at the time. “Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love.”

The star also discussed her issues in another candid interview with Love Magazine, where she explained that she sometimes needs some time out from working to take care of herself.

“Last season I didn’t do any shows. Just ’cause I was working in LA and I was like ‘Oof, I can’t right now – I’m gonna go crazy’,” she said, per Elle. Kendall even told the outlet that she felt at the time that she “was on the verge of a mental breakdown.”