Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Friday By Getting Sandy On The Beach In Cheeky, Black One-Piece

Alessandra Ambrosio is welcoming the weekend on her Instagram page with a sexy new snap that is sure to get pulses racing.

The Victoria’s Secret model was captured lounging under the sun and getting sandy on the beach for her most recent upload, which was shared on Friday, May 10. As Alessandra worked on her tan, she also wowed her impressive 9.9 million-person following with her flawless figure that sported nothing but a tight, black one-piece bathing suit that certainly brought the heat to the social media platform.

The 38-year-old beauty stretched out with her arms underneath her head as she laid on the sand to show off her skimpy beach-day attire that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The strapless number flaunted some major cleavage to anyone that stopped their scrolling for a glimpse at the sexy shot and drew even more attention to her voluptuous assets with a sexy, cut-out design right in the middle of her chest.

The lower half of Alessandra’s barely-there swimwear had a high-cut leg, exposing even more of the babe’s bronzed skin. The revealing design put the Brazilian bombshell’s curvy booty on display almost in its entirety as well as her long, lean legs, which were covered in sand, as she lounged on the beach.

The stunner added some bling to her look with a stack of gold necklaces as well as large hoop earrings and a set of bangles around her wrist. To protect her eyes from the bright sun, Alessandra covered them with pair of trendy aviator sunglasses that gave her ensemble a bit of edge. She wore her signature brunette tresses down and sported a minimal makeup look to let her striking features shine.

Fans of the beauty were as excited about Alessandra’s latest post as the model herself was for Friday. At the time of this writing, the steamy snap has racked up more than 25,000 likes after just two hours of going live on Instagram as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning!” one of the babe’s followers wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“So gorgeous,” said a third.

Alessandra’s post appears to be part of a campaign for her swimwear brand GAL Floripa, which she created along with her “soul sisters” Gisele Coria and Aline Ambrosio. Earlier this week, the beauty modeled another piece from the brand — a cheeky, high-rise gold bikini that exposed her curvy booty as she hung out topless by the pool, sending her followers into a frenzy.